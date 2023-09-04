Shibarium-Supported Bad Idea AI (BAD)'s New Listing Celebrated by 50,000 USDT Airdrop

Mon, 09/04/2023 - 14:18
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shibarium-friendly project BAD listed on new exchange, with another one laying its eyes on it too
Shibarium-Supported Bad Idea AI (BAD)'s New Listing Celebrated by 50,000 USDT Airdrop
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Top 10 crypto exchange MEXC has announced the listing of Shibarium partner project Bad Idea AI (BAD), which, as it reminded the audience, is a combination of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations).

Trading with the BAD/USDT pair will begin on Sept. 5 at 12:00 p.m. UTC.

The tweet also states that MEXC users can vote with MX tokens to win airdrops. The total pool for that constitutes 50,000 USDT.

This is not all the good news about Bad Idea AI. Answering a question from a Twitter user, Australia-based crypto exchange Coinspot tweeted that it has noticed a big increase in interest from its community to get the BAD project listed on this platform.

Now, they are looking into Bad Idea AI with the prospect of adding this token to their trading list in the future.

In mid-August, the token was listed by Bitget, the first major crypto exchange that became interested in BAD.

Related
Shibarium Fees May Go up, SHIB Team Member Says, Good for SHIB Burns

As reported by U.Today earlier, BAD is an important project for the SHIB team and Shibarium, according to lead developer Shytoshi Kusama. Bad Idea AI was introduced by the SHIB team during the recent Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, along with other SHIB-branded projects.

Kusama referred to it as an important project for the next phase of Shiba Inu. However, he did not specify what specifically this next phase would include.

BAD was created as a response to the growing impact of the idea of AI dominance in the future, so it was launched for educational and entertainment purposes, as well as for conducting various AI and blockchain-related experiments.

#Shibarium #Bad Idea AI #Cryptocurrency exchange #Shytoshi Kusama
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image XRP Takes Breathtaking Twist: Millions Came, But This Week, It's Zero
09/04/2023 - 13:56
XRP Takes Breathtaking Twist: Millions Came, But This Week, It's Zero
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano Djed Stablecoin Receives Big Code Upgrade: Details
09/04/2023 - 13:39
Cardano Djed Stablecoin Receives Big Code Upgrade: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image PEPE Jumps 7% as It Makes Emphatic Bullish Move
09/04/2023 - 13:20
PEPE Jumps 7% as It Makes Emphatic Bullish Move
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin