Shibarium-Supported Bad Idea AI (BAD)'s New Listing Celebrated by 50,000 USDT Airdrop

Shibarium-friendly project BAD listed on new exchange, with another one laying its eyes on it too

Top 10 crypto exchange MEXC has announced the listing of Shibarium partner project Bad Idea AI (BAD), which, as it reminded the audience, is a combination of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations).

Trading with the BAD/USDT pair will begin on Sept. 5 at 12:00 p.m. UTC.

The tweet also states that MEXC users can vote with MX tokens to win airdrops. The total pool for that constitutes 50,000 USDT.

This is not all the good news about Bad Idea AI. Answering a question from a Twitter user, Australia-based crypto exchange Coinspot tweeted that it has noticed a big increase in interest from its community to get the BAD project listed on this platform.

Now, they are looking into Bad Idea AI with the prospect of adding this token to their trading list in the future.

We have seen an increase in interest to list Bad Idea AI.



Our team are looking into this project and we will continue passing on interest from our community 🙂 — CoinSpot (@coinspotau) September 4, 2023

In mid-August, the token was listed by Bitget, the first major crypto exchange that became interested in BAD.

As reported by U.Today earlier, BAD is an important project for the SHIB team and Shibarium, according to lead developer Shytoshi Kusama. Bad Idea AI was introduced by the SHIB team during the recent Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, along with other SHIB-branded projects.

Kusama referred to it as an important project for the next phase of Shiba Inu. However, he did not specify what specifically this next phase would include.

BAD was created as a response to the growing impact of the idea of AI dominance in the future, so it was launched for educational and entertainment purposes, as well as for conducting various AI and blockchain-related experiments.