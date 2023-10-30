Elon Musk 'Approves' DOGE Creator's Plan to Increase His X Earnings

X boss Elon Musk has 'okayed' plan of Billy Markus as he plans to provide more special content to his subscribers on X app

Billy Markus (known on the X social media app as Shibetoshi Nakamoto), who created and launched the first ever meme cryptocurrency DOGE, together with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has published a post to say that the subscriber feature has become his favorite on the X app.

Now, he tweeted that he plans to provide more special content for them during his weekend walks. The new boss of the X app, tech tycoon Elon Musk, who considers himself and Markus to be friends, although they had never met in person, commented on his tweet, stating "It's great!" and sort of green-lighting Markus's intention this way.

It’s great — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2023

Nuances with setting subscription fee

X user @JoeAlderman11 suggested that Markus should try to reduce his subscription fee to just $1 to attract the maximum number of subscribers. The user said that he had subscribed to two people for $1 on X and to one who charges $5. However, later on, he dropped the $5 subscription so that he could subscribe to more of those who only charge $1. To that, the DOGE founder said that he cannot change the price as the settings, apparently, will not allow him.

The subscriber feature was introduced earlier this year on X, and it allows users to charge a small monthly fee from those who subscribe to them, thus earning some cash, the size of which may vary depending on the number of subscribers who are paying. This number is only visible to the subscription provider. Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus has 2.1 million followers; therefore, the amount of his subscribers can also be quite high.

Apart from using the subscription feature, Markus, like many other popular X users, also gets a share of the advert revenues made by the X app.

In July this year, Markus admitted that he loves these new opportunities given to users by X app to earn money, and he is looking forward to using them. However, in September, he admitted that the check he received from X was 1/3 smaller than before since, he believes, there are now a lot more people who are getting paid by this social media company for creating interesting content.

Dormant DOGE whale stirs with millions of Dogecoin in it

On Saturday, prominent crypto tracker Whale Alert shared the details of a massive Dogecoin transaction as a dormant wallet had awakened after 9.8 years of being inactive – that is basically since 2013, when DOGE was rolled out to the market as a parody of Bitcoin.

This wallet contained 5,392,984 DOGE worth $372,461 at the time of the transfer. It moved 392,000 DOGE to another wallet as if to reshuffle crypto riches.

At the time of this writing, the popular meme coin DOGE is changing hands at $0.06906 after 8.42% weekly growth.