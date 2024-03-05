Advertisement
AD

Several Bitcoin ETFs Bleed Funds as BTC Price Flirts With All-Time High

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
As Bitcoin flirts with its all-time high, several Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) see significant cash outflows
Tue, 5/03/2024 - 10:30
Several Bitcoin ETFs Bleed Funds as BTC Price Flirts With All-Time High
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Several Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced significant cash outflows as the price of Bitcoin flirted with its all-time high, according to the latest data from BitMex Research.

Advertisement

On March 4, 2024, Bitcoin ETFs witnessed a net inflow of $562 million, with notable contributions from industry giants such as IBIT by BlackRock and FBTC by Fidelity. However, smaller players like BTCO from Invesco, HODL from VanEck and BTCW from Wisdomtree experienced combined outflows totaling $34.6 million.

Related
‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Comments on BTC Surge As It Nears $70,000

This cash exodus coincided with Bitcoin's price surge, as it recorded a substantial increase to $68,686, nearing its historical peak of $69,000. The timing of these outflows raises questions about investor sentiment and market dynamics.

While outflows from smaller Bitcoin ETFs are relatively minor, they may indicate a pattern of investor behavior. The coincidence of these withdrawals, with Bitcoin's price reaching near-record levels, suggests a potential trend worth monitoring closely.

""
BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

The data underscores the ongoing interest in Bitcoin ETFs, with large institutional players continuing to drive significant inflows. However, the divergence in investment behavior among different ETFs highlights the diverse strategies and risk appetites within the market.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Zeroing In on Alphabet After Surpassing Meta

As the crypto market continues to evolve, analysts will closely watch for any emerging patterns that could provide insights into future market sentiment and investment trends. The interplay between ETF flows and Bitcoin's price movements remains a key area of interest for investors and industry observers right now.

#Spot Bitcoin ETF #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Becomes 10th Largest Crypto Amid 295% Price Boom
2024/03/05 10:26
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Becomes 10th Largest Crypto Amid 295% Price Boom
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image ‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Comments on BTC Surge As It Nears $70,000
2024/03/05 10:26
‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Comments on BTC Surge As It Nears $70,000
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Vitalik Buterin Makes Large Ethereum (ETH) Transfer
2024/03/05 10:26
Vitalik Buterin Makes Large Ethereum (ETH) Transfer
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Proof of Talk returns to the Louvre Palace as agenda-setting event for Web3
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Fest: A Day of Triumph and Innovation!
GTA Token Soars to Unprecedented Heights, Redefining Crypto Gaming Landscape
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Several Bitcoin ETFs Bleed Funds as BTC Price Flirts With All-Time High
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Becomes 10th Largest Crypto Amid 295% Price Boom
‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Comments on BTC Surge As It Nears $70,000
Show all