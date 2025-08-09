Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Brand New Way to Burn SHIB Revealed by SHIB Team

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 9/08/2025 - 7:42
    Top Shiba Inu executive has revealed new engaging way of burning SHIB
    Advertisement
    Brand New Way to Burn SHIB Revealed by SHIB Team
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, known under the pseudonym Lucie, has addressed the community on several issues in one X thread. Among them was a claim that SHIB has now overtaken Dogecoin as “people’s coin,” about the reluctance of developers to build on Shibarium and a new way of burning Shiba Inu coins.

    New way to burn SHIB coins

    In the X thread, Lucie mentioned that a lot of projects have been talking abut building something on Shiba Inu and Shibarium, but “so far there is almost nothing made specifically for SHIB.” The reason for this, she stresses, is that building new products costs money.

    Lucie admitted that unlike with other blockchains (such as Ethereum or Cardano), there is no specific SHIB treasury to fund any new development. Therefore, “any product for SHIB has to generate its own revenue before it can actually be built.” The SHIB marketing lead also shared what she believes to be the only realistic approach in creating something on a blockchain, and that is “a clear vision and solid execution.”

    HOT Stories
    Brand New Way to Burn SHIB Revealed by SHIB Team
    Bitcoin's 2025 Dominance Cracks, XRP: Top 5 Rally in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Key Breakthrough in Process?
    Saylor: Bitcoin to Benefit from Tariffs on Gold
    Just In: BlackRock Ends XRP ETF Speculation

    One of the ways to earn SHIB, per her tweet, is to play the games developed by the SHIB team — they allow earning Shiba Inu. Another positive outcome of playing them is that this helps to burn SHIB coins: “Shibarium burns SHIB with every transaction, and you can use SHIB to play and win in those games.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/08/2025 - 16:06
    Michael Saylor Describes Bitcoin’s Future in Four Stunning Words
    ByYuri Molchan

    Is SHIB overtaking Dogecoin as "people's coin"?

    Lucie also claimed that “SHIB was, is, and always will be the people’s coin.” Long before that, tech entrepreneur and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, gave a similar definition to Dogecoin (DOGE), when stating that it was superior to Bitcoin in terms of being better designed for payments. Musk referred to DOGE as “the people’s currency.”

    Currently, DOGE, which was launched in 2013 and became the first-ever meme coin created, occupies the eighth spot on CoinMarketCap with a market capitalization of $35.4 billion. As for Shiba Inu, it has recently gone down to the 22nd spot on the same scale, having a market capitalization of $7.9 billion.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Token Burn #Elon Musk #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 9, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin's 2025 Dominance Cracks, XRP: Top 5 Rally in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Key Breakthrough in Process?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 8, 2025 - 19:57
    Saylor: Bitcoin to Benefit from Tariffs on Gold
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Caldera Announces Partnership with EigenCloud to Integrate EigenDA V2
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Brand New Way to Burn SHIB Revealed by SHIB Team
    Bitcoin's 2025 Dominance Cracks, XRP: Top 5 Rally in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Key Breakthrough in Process?
    Saylor: Bitcoin to Benefit from Tariffs on Gold
    Show all