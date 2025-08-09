XRP Ignites 'Ultra Rare' MVRV Golden Cross, Is $5 Rally Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has just flashed an ultra rare golden cross. This bullish signal has appeared for a key indicator, the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, a metric that takes the ratio between market cap and realized value and plots it over time.

In a tweet, Ali Martinez, a crypto analyst, highlights the significance of this bullish signal: "The last two times the MVRV ratio flashed a golden cross, XRP soared 630% and 54%."

The last two times the MVRV ratio flashed a golden cross, $XRP soared 630% and 54%. That signal just appeared again. pic.twitter.com/rnavmDvscq — Ali (@ali_charts) August 8, 2025

This "signal just appeared again," Ali said, confirming the appearance of the golden cross signal on the MVRV ratio, which historically coincided with major upside moves for the XRP price.

If history is a guide, XRP could mirror past performance and rally up to 600%, or at the very least, it could rally less than 100%.

XRP was recently trading at $3.32, slightly down 0.28% in the last 24 hours but up 12% weekly. A 630% increase from current prices would imply a rise to $24. On the other hand, a move similar to prior 54% rally would still deliver substantial gains for traders, potentially reaching $5.11.

What's happening?

XRP saw a sharp surge in Thursday's session as the Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs jointly ended their appeals in the high-profile XRP lawsuit, marking a much-anticipated end to the five-year legal battle.

The rally extended on Friday with XRP reaching $3.38; XRP futures activity likewise surged with 24 hour volume skyrocketing by 208% to $12.4 billion, overtaking Solana in the process. Open interest also skyrocketed 15% to $5.9 billion, according to Glassnode.

If positive momentum sustains, bulls will again attempt to push the XRP price to $3.66, where bears are expected to mount a strong defense. While XRP's current positive funding rate suggests heavy long positioning, it could raise liquidation risk if price turns lower.

In this scenario, the XRP price would seek to flip $3 into support if selling pressure returns. The $2.96 support would come into view next if this bid fails ahead of the 50 day SMA at $2.76.