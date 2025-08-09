Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ignites 'Ultra Rare' MVRV Golden Cross, Is $5 Rally Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 9/08/2025 - 11:09
    XRP currently trading above $3
    Advertisement
    XRP Ignites 'Ultra Rare' MVRV Golden Cross, Is $5 Rally Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has just flashed an ultra rare golden cross. This bullish signal has appeared for a key indicator, the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, a metric that takes the ratio between market cap and realized value and plots it over time.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Ali Martinez, a crypto analyst, highlights the significance of this bullish signal: "The last two times the MVRV ratio flashed a golden cross, XRP soared 630% and 54%."

    This "signal just appeared again," Ali said, confirming the appearance of the golden cross signal on the MVRV ratio, which historically coincided with major upside moves for the XRP price.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/08/2025 - 16:32
    XRP Price Prediction for August 8
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    HOT Stories
    XRP Ignites 'Ultra Rare' MVRV Golden Cross, Is $5 Rally Next?
    Brand New Way to Burn SHIB Revealed by SHIB Team
    Bitcoin's 2025 Dominance Cracks, XRP: Top 5 Rally in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Key Breakthrough in Process?
    Saylor: Bitcoin to Benefit from Tariffs on Gold

    If history is a guide, XRP could mirror past performance and rally up to 600%, or at the very least, it could rally less than 100%.

    XRP was recently trading at $3.32, slightly down 0.28% in the last 24 hours but up 12% weekly. A 630% increase from current prices would imply a rise to $24. On the other hand, a move similar to prior 54% rally would still deliver substantial gains for traders, potentially reaching $5.11.

    What's happening?

    XRP saw a sharp surge in Thursday's session as the Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs jointly ended their appeals in the high-profile XRP lawsuit, marking a much-anticipated end to the five-year legal battle.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/05/2025 - 15:41
    XRP on Balance Sheet: What SEC Filings Reveal So Far
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The rally extended on Friday with XRP reaching $3.38; XRP futures activity likewise surged with 24 hour volume skyrocketing by 208% to $12.4 billion, overtaking Solana in the process. Open interest also skyrocketed 15% to $5.9 billion, according to Glassnode.

    If positive momentum sustains, bulls will again attempt to push the XRP price to $3.66, where bears are expected to mount a strong defense. While XRP's current positive funding rate suggests heavy long positioning, it could raise liquidation risk if price turns lower.

    In this scenario, the XRP price would seek to flip $3 into support if selling pressure returns. The $2.96 support would come into view next if this bid fails ahead of the 50 day SMA at $2.76.

    #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 9, 2025 - 10:52
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 9
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Aug 9, 2025 - 10:36
    56,698,207 XRP Transfer Raises Eyebrows, but Here's What Really Happened
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Caldera Announces Partnership with EigenCloud to Integrate EigenDA V2
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Ignites 'Ultra Rare' MVRV Golden Cross, Is $5 Rally Next?
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 9
    56,698,207 XRP Transfer Raises Eyebrows, but Here's What Really Happened
    Show all