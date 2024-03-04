Bitcoin (BTC) Zeroing In on Alphabet After Surpassing Meta

Advertisement

Bitcoin's financial footprint has expanded significantly, with its market cap now exceeding that of Meta (formerly known as Facebook).

This marks a significant moment in the digital asset's journey, placing it just behind six of the world’s most substantial publicly traded companies, including tech giants and an energy titan.

The investment darlings

The unprecedented surge in Bitcoin's market cap comes amid a broader rush of investments into tech stocks and cryptocurrencies.

According to a report from Bank of America Global Research, investors have recently injected the most capital into technology stocks since last August.

The investment landscape is notably tilting toward technology and cryptocurrencies, with inflows into tech stocks reaching $4.7 billion, as per BofA.

Stocks of the likes of Apple and Nvidia are on a trajectory for record annualized inflows.

Meanwhile, the crypto market cap has recently surpassed a whopping $2.5 trillion.

The top companies by market cap

The leading companies by market cap encompass a range of industries, with Microsoft at the top valued at $3.085 trillion due to its extensive software and cloud services.

Apple follows with a market cap of $2.711 trillion, thanks to its popular consumer electronics.

NVIDIA, known for its graphics chips, is valued at $2.188 trillion. The company has experienced enormous growth due to unprecedented demand for artificial intelligence.

Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, stands apart from the tech sector with a market cap of $2.023 trillion.

Amazon, with its vast e-commerce and cloud computing operations, is valued at $1.852 trillion. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has a market cap of $1.662 trillion.