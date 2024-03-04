Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Zeroing In on Alphabet After Surpassing Meta

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
In a landmark achievement, Bitcoin's market capitalization has soared beyond that of Meta
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 19:53
Bitcoin (BTC) Zeroing In on Alphabet After Surpassing Meta
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Bitcoin's financial footprint has expanded significantly, with its market cap now exceeding that of Meta (formerly known as Facebook). 

This marks a significant moment in the digital asset's journey, placing it just behind six of the world’s most substantial publicly traded companies, including tech giants and an energy titan.

The investment darlings  

The unprecedented surge in Bitcoin's market cap comes amid a broader rush of investments into tech stocks and cryptocurrencies. 

According to a report from Bank of America Global Research, investors have recently injected the most capital into technology stocks since last August. 

Related
Peter Schiff Has Major Warning for Bitcoin ETF Buyers

The investment landscape is notably tilting toward technology and cryptocurrencies, with inflows into tech stocks reaching $4.7 billion, as per BofA. 

Stocks of the likes of Apple and Nvidia are on a trajectory for record annualized inflows. 

Meanwhile, the crypto market cap has recently surpassed a whopping $2.5 trillion

The top companies by market cap  

The leading companies by market cap encompass a range of industries, with Microsoft at the top valued at $3.085 trillion due to its extensive software and cloud services. 

Apple follows with a market cap of $2.711 trillion, thanks to its popular consumer electronics. 

NVIDIA, known for its graphics chips, is valued at $2.188 trillion. The company has experienced enormous growth due to unprecedented demand for artificial intelligence.  

Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, stands apart from the tech sector with a market cap of $2.023 trillion. 

Amazon, with its vast e-commerce and cloud computing operations, is valued at $1.852 trillion. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has a market cap of $1.662 trillion. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Peter Schiff Has Major Warning for Bitcoin ETF Buyers
2024/03/04 20:31
Peter Schiff Has Major Warning for Bitcoin ETF Buyers
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 4
2024/03/04 20:31
ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits ATH Over $1.3 Trillion
2024/03/04 20:31
Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits ATH Over $1.3 Trillion
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GTA Token Soars to Unprecedented Heights, Redefining Crypto Gaming Landscape
SunContract Unveils “The Personal Power Plant”, The World’s First NFT Marketplace for Real World Solar Panels at Crypto Expo Europe 2024
Prague Gaming & TECH Summit To Rock Networking with Electrifying Endorphina Club Party
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Zeroing In on Alphabet After Surpassing Meta
Peter Schiff Has Major Warning for Bitcoin ETF Buyers
ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 4
Show all