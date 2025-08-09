Tron (TRX) Daily Transfer Value Spikes 67% YoY, Data Says

Advertisement

Tron (TRX), a low-cost EVM-compatible L1 blockchain, registered a massive upsurge in all on-chain activity metrics in H1, 2025, a recent report by CryptoQuant analytics says. With this rally, Tron (TRX) reintroduced itself as the largest platform for U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) transfers.

Tron (TRX) metrics skyrocketed in H1, 2025, CryptoQuant report says

In the first two quarters of 2025, the Tron (TRX) blockchain witnessed an unparalleled spike of transactional activity. Namely, the daily transferred volume indicator rallied by 67% year-over-year, leading on-chain research firm CryptoQuant says in a new report.

#TRON has seen a +67% YoY increase in daily transfer value. 📊



Every day more and more people are moving USDT on the TRON network.



More details from @cryptoquant_com’s 🧵👇 https://t.co/XHEK3psMIy — TRON DAO (@trondao) August 8, 2025

In May 2025, the Tron (TRX) blockchain processed 273 million transactions between 28.7 million addresses, which are the highest numbers since 2023. As such, the average on-chain Tron (TRX) wallet processed over 10 transactions, the largest number in two years.

Advertisement

With $308 million in total fees in June 2025, the Tron (TRX) network witnessed another all-time high, while the average fee remains as low as $1.18.

The same goes for Tronics (TRX), the platform's native gas cryptocurrency and core utility and governance token. Over 20 billion TRX were moved in June, which equals to $5.4 billion, larger by 61% compared to June 2024.

The TRX price surged from $0.25 to $0.33 in 2025, posting decent 33% gains.

Tron (TRX) dethrones Ethereum (ETH) as dominant USDT platform again

But the most impressive accomplishments for TRX are traditionally associated with its role as the technical basis for U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.

For years, Ethereum (ETH) and Tron (TRX) have debated the status of the most crucial platform for USDT in terms of number of issued coins, while other competitors' shares remain negligible.

In H1, 2025, Tron (TRX) reclaimed the status of the most popular USDT platform with 80.8 billion issued coins compared to 73 billion for Ethereum.

Tron (TRX) experienced a whopping 21 billion USDT inflow in H1, 2025. Tron (TRX) processed 2.7x more USDT value than Ethereum (ETH) with $24.6 billion on June 26, the most active session.

As covered by U.Today previously, Tron Inc. made it to the NASDAQ exchange July 25, 2025.