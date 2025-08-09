Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Peter Brandt: Next 6 Weeks Crucial for Bitcoin

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 9/08/2025 - 12:28
    Bitcoin's next few weeks might be crucial for surge
    Advertisement
    Peter Brandt: Next 6 Weeks Crucial for Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The next six weeks might be crucial for Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to legendary trader Peter Brandt.

    Advertisement

    In a recent tweet, Brandt shared his view on the Bitcoin cycle in respect to the halving event, which occurs nearly every four years and reduces the rate at which new Bitcoins are created by 50%.

    Brandt stated that a tradable top could occur for Bitcoin within the next six or so weeks: "According to how I view the cycles in Bitcoin — low to high with the halving marking the midpoint (+/- one to two weeks) — a tradable top could occur within the next six or so weeks." This statement implies that the next six weeks may present the last leg of a strong rally for the Bitcoin price before a potential correction.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Prints 54,781% Liquidation Imbalance in Crazy Hourly Shorts Bloodbath
    XRP Ignites 'Ultra Rare' MVRV Golden Cross, Is $5 Rally Next?
    Brand New Way to Burn SHIB Revealed by SHIB Team
    Bitcoin's 2025 Dominance Cracks, XRP: Top 5 Rally in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Key Breakthrough in Process?

    Having tumbled to a low of $112,000 on Aug. 2, Bitcoin has returned to trade above $117,000, for now retaking the range it had been in for most of July.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/08/2025 - 06:40
    Brandt: Gold in Long-Term Bear Trend Against Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin was recently trading at $117,656, up 0.89% in the last 24 hours and up 3.6% weekly. Bitcoin’s latest record high was hit on July 14 as it pushed above $123,000.

    Bitcoin cycle dead?

    Bitcoin has typically traded in a four-year price cycle centered around the halving event.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/09/2025 - 00:01
    Bitcoin's 2025 Dominance Cracks, XRP: Top 5 Rally in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Key Breakthrough in Process?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Per this cycle, Bitcoin would surge in the months following the halving event, eventually reaching a record high. Then Bitcoin would decline by nearly 70% to 80% from this peak leading to the start of a period of lull in crypto prices or "crypto winter." Alternative cryptocurrencies would also follow a similar trend. Bitcoin would then consolidate for a while, and as the next halving approaches, its price would typically rise. The cycle then repeats.

    However, that cycle, which has frequently followed a predictable pattern, appears to be breaking or disappearing entirely. Several factors, including Bitcoin ETFs, investor shift and positive regulatory outlook, have caused changes to the cycle.

    Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan believes the four-year cycle might be over, but for it to officially be dead, Bitcoin must perform well in 2026, which he expects to happen.

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 9, 2025 - 12:00
    $3 Million for Polygon: Sandeep Nailwal Shares Crazy Failed Offer Story From 2018
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Price Analysis
    Aug 9, 2025 - 11:42
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 9
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Caldera Announces Partnership with EigenCloud to Integrate EigenDA V2
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Brandt: Next 6 Weeks Crucial for Bitcoin
    $3 Million for Polygon: Sandeep Nailwal Shares Crazy Failed Offer Story From 2018
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 9
    Show all