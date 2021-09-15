SEC vs. Ripple: This May Be Key Reason Why Ether Was Given Free Pass

News
Wed, 09/15/2021 - 19:20
article image
Alex Dovbnya
This may be the key distinction between XRP and Ether
SEC vs. Ripple: This May Be Key Reason Why Ether Was Given Free Pass
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Fox Business’s Charles Gasparino claims that sources within the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told him that the reason why Ether is not deemed to be a commodity by the regulator is the built-out infrastructure of the blockchain that has been operational for years.

Ripple, on the other hand, still relies on XRP in order to finance its business. Gasparino says that this is the reason why the SEC alleges that the cryptocurrency is actually an unregistered security.

In March 2020, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse told the Financial Times that the company wouldn’t be profitable without selling the token.

According to the SEC’s complaint, Ripple stated in a 2013 promotional document that its business model was predicated on the success of XRP.

Related
Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Starts Trading on Binance.US
Expectedly, Gasparino’s explanation didn’t satisfy members of the XRP community, with many of them taking issue with the word “build-out.” Ethereum is currently in the process of transitioning to the proof-of-stake model.

Ripple, as well as the XRP community, are demanding answers about the SEC’s internal deliberations on digital assets.

As reported by U.Today, the deposition of William Hinman, the agency’s former top official who claimed that Ether wasn’t a security in the 2018 infamous speech, took place on July 27. During his testimony, Hinman revealed that he had actually warned Ripple about XRP and advised the company to halt its sales.

The SEC has distanced itself from Hinman’s speech, with Ether’s security status remaining in limbo. In August, SEC Chair Gary Gensler declined to comment on whether the cryptocurrency is an unregistered security.

#Ripple News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SEC vs. Ripple: This May Be Key Reason Why Ether Was Given Free Pass
09/15/2021 - 19:20
SEC vs. Ripple: This May Be Key Reason Why Ether Was Given Free Pass
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin Among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2021
09/15/2021 - 17:56
Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin Among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2021
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Sotheby's Will Accept Bitcoin or Ether for $6 Million Diamond Necklace
09/15/2021 - 16:36
Sotheby's Will Accept Bitcoin or Ether for $6 Million Diamond Necklace
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya