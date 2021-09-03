99 Percent of Ether Holders Now in Profit as ETH Hits $4K

News
Fri, 09/03/2021 - 19:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum is close to hitting its current all-time high
99 Percent of Ether Holders Now in Profit as ETH Hits $4K
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics firm Glassnode, the share of Ethereum addresses in profit has reached 99 percent.

Earlier today, the Ether rallied to $4,025, its highest level since May 15.

After paring some gains, the second-largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $3,949 on the Bitstamp exchange.

Ether is currently less than 10 percent away from reclaiming its all-time high of $4,356 that was logged on May 12.

Related
3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Just Hit Highest Level Since Mid-May
The Bitcoin rival is up 137 percent from its local bottom of $1,698 and 438 percent on a year-to-date basis.

The Ether price continues to see tailwinds from decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple CTO Pours Grim Irony on Elon Musk’s Approach to Regulatory Compliance with Taliban
09/04/2021 - 08:54
Ripple CTO Pours Grim Irony on Elon Musk’s Approach to Regulatory Compliance with Taliban
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 99 Percent of Ether Holders Now in Profit as ETH Hits $4K
09/03/2021 - 19:35
99 Percent of Ether Holders Now in Profit as ETH Hits $4K
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Receives Warning from South African Regulator
09/03/2021 - 16:00
Binance Receives Warning from South African Regulator
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya