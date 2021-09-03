99 Percent of Ether Holders Now in Profit as ETH Hits $4K

According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics firm Glassnode, the share of Ethereum addresses in profit has reached 99 percent.
Earlier today, the Ether rallied to $4,025, its highest level since May 15.
More than 99% of Ethereum addresses are in profit.— Lex Moskovski (@mskvsk) September 3, 2021
We're all gonna make it, right? pic.twitter.com/1h6RbE5af4
After paring some gains, the second-largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $3,949 on the Bitstamp exchange.
Ether is currently less than 10 percent away from reclaiming its all-time high of $4,356 that was logged on May 12.
The Ether price continues to see tailwinds from decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens.