99 Percent of Ether Holders Now in Profit as ETH Hits $4K

According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics firm Glassnode, the share of Ethereum addresses in profit has reached 99 percent.



Earlier today, the Ether rallied to $4,025, its highest level since May 15.

We're all gonna make it, right? pic.twitter.com/1h6RbE5af4 — Lex Moskovski (@mskvsk) September 3, 2021

After paring some gains, the second-largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $3,949 on the Bitstamp exchange.



Ether is currently less than 10 percent away from reclaiming its all-time high of $4,356 that was logged on May 12.