Ripple Scores Major Win Against SEC as Judge Authorizes William Hinman's Deposition

News
Thu, 07/15/2021 - 20:23
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Williman Hinman's upcoming deposition has been greenlit by the court
Ripple Scores Major Win Against SEC as Judge Authorizes William Hinman's Deposition
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has ordered the deposition of Williman Hinman, former director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance during a recent hearing. 

As reported by U.Today, the SEC argued that approving Hinman's testimony would set a dangerous precedent that could deter other lawyers from taking public service jobs.     

However, Netburn notes that this is not "a run of the mill" enforcement case, adding that there is huge public interest in its resolution. 

She claims that the deposition is not supposed to affect other departments.    

While Hinman was recently scheduled to be deposed on July 19, his testimony has been postponed by the judge so that the parties can work out its scope in advance. 

Related
PayPal Dramatically Increases Limit for Cryptocurrency Purchases

Hinman will likely be asked to clarify whether his 2018 speech about Ethereum not being a security is official or not. 

During the hearing, the SEC mentioned that it hadn't made a decision on Ether's regulatory status at that time. The watchdog is adamant that Hinman's speech contained his personal remarks.            

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ripple Scores Major Win Against SEC as Judge Authorizes William Hinman's Deposition
07/15/2021 - 20:23

Ripple Scores Major Win Against SEC as Judge Authorizes William Hinman's Deposition

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image PayPal Dramatically Increases Limit for Cryptocurrency Purchases
07/15/2021 - 19:53

PayPal Dramatically Increases Limit for Cryptocurrency Purchases

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Peter Brandt Says Institutions Are Mad at Themselves for Buying Bitcoin
07/15/2021 - 19:12

Peter Brandt Says Institutions Are Mad at Themselves for Buying Bitcoin

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya