SEC Finally Answers Coinbase, Shytoshi Kusama Says 'Something Physical Is Coming' for SHIB, XRP Trading Pair Listed on Australian Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Don’t miss anything in the world of crypto with U.Today's top three crypto news stories over the past day.

SEC finally answers Coinbase

As shared by Coinbase's chief legal officer Paul Grewal in a Twitter thread, yesterday, the SEC finally filed its response to last week's Third Circuit's request related to the ongoing dispute with Coinbase. Grewal shared the screenshots of the response and highlighted four key points from it. First, the regulator is still reluctant to clarify its stance on cryptocurrency regulation. Second, it refuses to commit to any deadline despite the court's explicit order. Third, the SEC's counsel states that they anticipate being able to make a recommendation regarding Coinbase's rulemaking petition within the next 120 days. Fourth, and the most important key point, is that the regulatory agency is ignoring its chair's explicit statements indicating a lack of intention to issue new rules.

What's next for Shiba Inu? Shytoshi Kusama hints at tangible twist

A new wave of speculation has arisen within the SHIB community after a recent tweet by Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama . On June 14, he posted a cryptic video, adding an intriguing message, "Something physical is coming." The eight-second-long video shows a golden SHIB logo that transitions into a smaller white logo, with an inscription saying "Something physical is coming" appearing under it at the end of the video. SHIB army members came up with many theories on what the video is hinting at. Some suggested that it may be linked to the launch of a significant project, while others said that it could be related to merchandise. It is interesting to note that the tease of a physical product correlates with a recent post by community member Lucie, who shared a photo of what appears to be a piece of fabric sporting the Shiba Inu logo.

