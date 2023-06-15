SEC Finally Answers Coinbase, Shytoshi Kusama Says 'Something Physical Is Coming' for SHIB, XRP Trading Pair Listed on Australian Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Thu, 06/15/2023 - 17:10
article image
Valeria Blokhina
What happened in the crypto industry over the past day? Read U.Today's news digest to find out!
SEC Finally Answers Coinbase, Shytoshi Kusama Says 'Something Physical Is Coming' for SHIB, XRP Trading Pair Listed on Australian Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Don’t miss anything in the world of crypto with U.Today's top three crypto news stories over the past day.

SEC finally answers Coinbase

As shared by Coinbase's chief legal officer Paul Grewal in a Twitter thread, yesterday, the SEC finally filed its response to last week's Third Circuit's request related to the ongoing dispute with Coinbase. Grewal shared the screenshots of the response and highlighted four key points from it. First, the regulator is still reluctant to clarify its stance on cryptocurrency regulation. Second, it refuses to commit to any deadline despite the court's explicit order. Third, the SEC's counsel states that they anticipate being able to make a recommendation regarding Coinbase's rulemaking petition within the next 120 days. Fourth, and the most important key point, is that the regulatory agency is ignoring its chair's explicit statements indicating a lack of intention to issue new rules.

Related
Ripple CEO on Hinman Emails: "I Don’t Have a Single Polite Word"

What's next for Shiba Inu? Shytoshi Kusama hints at tangible twist

A new wave of speculation has arisen within the SHIB community after a recent tweet by Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama. On June 14, he posted a cryptic video, adding an intriguing message, "Something physical is coming." The eight-second-long video shows a golden SHIB logo that transitions into a smaller white logo, with an inscription saying "Something physical is coming" appearing under it at the end of the video. SHIB army members came up with many theories on what the video is hinting at. Some suggested that it may be linked to the launch of a significant project, while others said that it could be related to merchandise. It is interesting to note that the tease of a physical product correlates with a recent post by community member Lucie, who shared a photo of what appears to be a piece of fabric sporting the Shiba Inu logo.

Related
XRP Exempted as eToro Plans to Delist 4 Tokens: Details

XRP trading pair listed on this Australian crypto exchange: details

BTC Markets, Australia's top crypto exchange, recently announced that it has added support for a new XRP trading pair, XRP/USDT. Launched in July 2013, BTC Markets provides a variety of AUD and BTC trading pairings with a geographic focus on Australia. The new listing would increase XRP's presence on the Australian markets and on the cryptocurrency exchange, which already offers the XRP/AUD and XRP/BTC pairs. The XRP/AUD pair accounts for a staggering 56.39% of trading volumes on BTC Markets, making it the most actively traded asset at the moment on the cryptocurrency exchange.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama #XRP
article image
About the author
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

related image 'It's Over' for Pepe (PEPE) as Meme Coin Loses 90% of Gains
06/15/2023 - 17:00
'It's Over' for Pepe (PEPE) as Meme Coin Loses 90% of Gains
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Polkadot (DOT) Welcomes New Era as Governance Platform Launches
06/15/2023 - 16:55
Polkadot (DOT) Welcomes New Era as Governance Platform Launches
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano Critic Mark Cuban Predicts 99% of Tokens Doomed to Bankruptcy
06/15/2023 - 16:25
Cardano Critic Mark Cuban Predicts 99% of Tokens Doomed to Bankruptcy
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev