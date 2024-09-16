    Schiff Reveals Only Reason for $1 Million Bitcoin

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin critic Schiff warns about $15,000 BTC and reveals how $1 million BTC is possible
    Mon, 16/09/2024 - 16:15
    Schiff Reveals Only Reason for $1 Million Bitcoin
    It looks like Bitcoin's future is heading down a less optimistic path - at least according to its longtime critic Peter Schiff, as he recently outlined a scenario that could push the major cryptocurrency down to the $15,000-$20,000 range.

    In a recent X post, Schiff highlighted what he sees as a concerning chart pattern, describing it as a "triple top," a formation that he believes signals a potential decline. This suggests that, "at minimum," it may fall to the upward trend line at around $42,000 may and not even hold for long there. Schiff thinks it is more likely that Bitcoin will retest the longer-term support levels at around $20,000.

    In his warning, the cryptocurrency critic also issued a grim counterpoint to the optimistic perspective of Michael Saylor, as Schiff's comment signals a direct challenge to Saylor's bullish stance, cautioning him to "look out below."

    Having invested heavily in Bitcoin on behalf of his company, Saylor has been a key figure pushing the narrative of Bitcoin as a long-term store of value.

    $1 million for Bitcoin: Schiff's vision

    What is more interesting is Schiff's view that Bitcoin could one day reach $1 million, a target championed by some of the cryptocurrency's most vocal supporters. When asked by a follower to celebrate in Puerto Rico if BTC hit that mark, Schiff  responded that such an event would only be possible if a drink there also cost $1 million. 

    This response, though lighthearted, further reflects Schiff's deep skepticism of such radical projections, reinforcing his belief that these extreme price forecasts rest on highly unlikely conditions.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

