    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Says Buy Bitcoin or Be 'Late in Life Loser'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Robert Kiyosaki explains why you should buy Bitcoin and not be 'late in life loser'
    Mon, 16/09/2024 - 8:18
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Says Buy Bitcoin or Be 'Late in Life Loser'
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has once again highlighted growing concerns about inflation and the ongoing recession by pointing out that more and more baby boomers are having to leave retirement and go back to work because their savings are not enough to cover their living expenses. 

    Advertisement

    That is because the Federal Reserve keeps printing money, which helps the wealthy but hurts the poor and middle class, the best-selling author argues. 

    Related
    Bitcoin "Poised" to Break Below $58K, Peter Schiff Predicts
    Mon, 09/16/2024 - 05:41
    Bitcoin "Poised" to Break Below $58K, Peter Schiff Predicts
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin "Poised" to Break Below $58K, Peter Schiff Predicts
    Bearish XRP Triangle Stops Bulls, Toncoin (TON) Performs Fundamental Breakout, Bitcoin (BTC) Is Above $60,000: What's Next?
    Ethereum (ETH) Collapses Below Key Level Against Bitcoin (BTC)
    Coinbase CEO Breaks Down Important Bitcoin ETF Question

    Kiyosaki's message is simple: fiat money is losing value, and those who rely on it are putting their financial futures at risk. The author believes that investing in scarce assets like gold and Bitcoin (BTC) is the best way to protect your financial future in an economic environment where the value of the U.S. dollar is falling. 

    Advertisement

    This supports his idea that those who do not act now risk becoming what he calls "late-life losers," stuck with depreciating assets and shrinking wealth.

    "People's money"

    Interestingly, while Kiyosaki previously dismissed cryptocurrency as a risky gamble, his perspective has changed. He now sees BTC as the "people's money" - a reliable store of value, on par with gold and silver. He even predicts that Bitcoin could reach $1 million in the near future. 

    A more realistic prediction regarding the first cryptocurrency was also previously made by the author, who predicted that its price would reach $100,000 per BTC by the end of 2024. 

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Collapses Below Key Level Against Bitcoin (BTC)
    Sun, 09/15/2024 - 19:16
    Ethereum (ETH) Collapses Below Key Level Against Bitcoin (BTC)
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    With the Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday and reintroduce quantitative easing measures in the coming days, Kiyosaki's message is more important than ever.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 16, 2024 - 5:41
    Bitcoin "Poised" to Break Below $58K, Peter Schiff Predicts
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 16, 2024 - 0:01
    Bearish XRP Triangle Stops Bulls, Toncoin (TON) Performs Fundamental Breakout, Bitcoin (BTC) Is Above $60,000: What's Next?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WOW Summit: Bangkok to Host the Defining Innovation Event of the Year, Shaping the Future of Blockchain, Web3, AI, Mobility, and FinTech
    CFO StraTech 2024 Dubai: Crafting Growth & Value In The Digital Era
    Zeebu Expands to Base Network for Scale as Settlement Volume Crosses $4 Billion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Says Buy Bitcoin or Be 'Late in Life Loser'
    Bitcoin "Poised" to Break Below $58K, Peter Schiff Predicts
    Bearish XRP Triangle Stops Bulls, Toncoin (TON) Performs Fundamental Breakout, Bitcoin (BTC) Is Above $60,000: What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD