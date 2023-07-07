Scam Alert: Multichain Recording Mass Outflow of Funds

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Multichain protocol, the embattled multi-asset infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions, is recording several outflows that suggest an exploit might be underway. According to Arkham Intelligence data, the protocol has seen as much as $125 million in assets moved away from the platform to different chains. While it remains unclear how much has been lost, the Fantom Bridge has seen a total departure of 122 million assets.

In a bid to minimize the carnage being caused by unknown actors, the Multichain Bridge has been suspended, a move that is becoming quite frequent with the protocol. Commenting on the event, the Multichain team said it is investigating the incident, affirming that the lockup assets on the Multichain MPC address have been moved to an unknown address abnormally.

The lockup assets on the Multichain MPC address have been moved to an unknown address abnormally.

The team is not sure what happened and is currently investigating.



It is recommended that all users suspend the use of Multichain services and revoke all contract approvals… — Multichain (Previously Anyswap) (@MultichainOrg) July 6, 2023

Besides the halting of the chain to deter additional funds movement, the Multichain team advised its users to revoke all contract addresses related to the protocol as a more proactive preventive measure.

A unique impact of these exploits is that users are now able to swap or move assets across the bridge at a significant discount. Impacted chains include Fantom, Moonriver, Kava, Dogechain, Conflux and ETHW.

Compounded woes for Multichain

Multichain is in a very fragile state as suspicious activities within the protocol are becoming a norm that is now riling up users and investors.

As reported earlier by U.Today, the protocol was feared to have been rugpulled back in May, when some of its chain transactions were inoperable due to a force majeure event. Despite the massive crash in the price of the MULTI token, the protocol resumed active work that now seems to be derailed by current events.

As usual, the native token appears to be the most impact ed, and it is down by as much as 15.38% at the time of writing to $2.62.