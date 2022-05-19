Scam Alert: Flare Community Targeted by Impersonation Fraud

Thu, 05/19/2022 - 15:45
article image
Vladislav Sopov
No, you can't buy hotly anticipated Flare token FLR on presale before its official mainnet launch
Scam Alert: Flare Community Targeted by Impersonation Fraud
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

A number of Discord servers associated with Flare Network, a much-anticipated EVM-compatible blockchain designed to bring smart contracts to non-programmatic blockchains, is under attack by scammers.

No FLR is available for presale

According to the announcement shared in a community-driven account of Flare (FLR) ethusiasts, its Discord server is attacked by "impostors."

Ninety-six bot accounts entered Discord and started aggressively promoting an FLR token presale that allegedly takes place in May 2022. They started messaging all Discord room members about the "internal" presale before the official launch.

Scammers announced that only Discord community members would be eligible for a presale; the campaign will only last for a few days.

Discord administrators immediately removed all involved scammers and reiterated that the only legit way to get FLR is to receive it during an airdrop to XRP owners. Flare Network has not launched in mainnet yet, so there are no FLR tokens available for a public audience.

And what about FLR/USDT on Bitrue?

As U.Today previously covered, similar scam campaigns were organized on Stellar-based wallet Lobstr. Other scammers offered FLR tokens at a 50% discount.

However, the only way to benefit from interest in FLR and its price fluctuations is to purchase FLR-based IOUs on centralized exchange Bitrue (BTR).

Flare's IOUs are available against the largest stablecoin, U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), but they cannot be withdrawn from the exchange, the Flare community stated.

article image
Vladislav Sopov

