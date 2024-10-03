Advertisement
    Satoshi's Identity to Be Revealed Next Wednesday

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A high-profile HBO documentary directed by an Emmy-winning investigative filmmaker will supposedly shed light on Satoshi's identity
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 20:36
    Satoshi's Identity to Be Revealed Next Wednesday
    The identity of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto will be supposedly revealed in a new HBO documentary next Wednesday. 

    The documentary, which is called "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery," is the work of famous American director and producer Cullen Hoback. 

    Based on the trailer, it will feature such prominent personalities as Blockstream CEO Adam Back and Jan3 CEO Samson Mow.

    Hoback is considered to be one of the most prominent investigative filmmakers. His 2017 documentary called "What Lies Upstream" focused on the chemical spill in West Virginia that led to widespread contamination of drinking water. The documentary garnered universal acclaim with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the most popular review-aggregation website. His work was praised as an "exemplary piece of advocacy filmmaking" by the Los Angeles Times.  

    In 2021, Hoback made headlines with his mini-series that took an in-depth look at the cult-like QAnon movement. However, the project received only mixed reviews from critics, with the Rotten Tomato consensus stating that the message of the mini-series was "a bit muddled."

    Now, Hoback has used his investigatory grit in order to demystify Bitcoin. 

    The identity of Satoshi remains unknown despite countless attempts to identify the highly influential creator of the largest cryptocurrency. It remains to be seen whether the new documentary is going to change that. 

    As reported by U.Today, Kyle Bass, the founder of Hayman Capital Management, recently suggested that Satoshi could be a Chinese intelligence operation. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

