Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi Is Chinese Intelligence Operation, Top Hedge Fund Manager Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The founder of Hayman Capital Management has suggested that Bitcoin is the creation of the CCP
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 15:53
    Satoshi Is Chinese Intelligence Operation, Top Hedge Fund Manager Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent hedge fund manager Kyle Bass recently ruffled the feathers of the Bitcoin community by suggesting that Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of the flagship cryptocurrency, is a Chinese intelligence operation. 

    Advertisement

    The founder of Texas-based hedge fund Hayman Capital Management argues that Bitcoin helps China, one of the main geopolitical adversaries of the USA, to undermine the US dollar. 

    "…think what functionality helps the communist elite with their closed capital account whilst concurrently undermining the supremacy of the USD? It’s genius…but it wasn’t designed by a Japanese individual," Bass said after being confronted by a Bitcoin proponent.   

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Is Chinese Intelligence Operation, Top Hedge Fund Manager Says
    It's Official, First XRP ETF Filing Lands on SEC's Desk
    Edward Snowden Issues Unexpected Solana Statement
    SHIB Lead Kusama Endorses Key Upcoming Shiba Inu Event, SHIB Holders Excited

    Bass's sensational statement did not sit well with many members of the Bitcoin community. "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence," Tuur Demester of Adamant Research said in his social media post.  

    Advertisement

    Of course, the actual identity of the Bitcoin creator remains an enduring mystery. 

    Hal Finney, the late computer scientist who received the very first Bitcoin transaction, is among the top Satoshi candidates. However, there is also some compelling evidence, which suggests that he did not create Bitcoin. 

    There are also some conspiracy theories about Bitcoin being created by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). 

    The theory about the Chinese government creating Bitcoin to challenge the dollar hegemony has also been floated by some members of the community. 

    It is worth noting that China has a history of crypto bans that date back all the way to December 2013. In 2021, the Chinese government banned cryptocurrency mining and trading. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 2, 2024 - 16:07
    $213 Million Bitcoin Dump Stuns Largest US Crypto Exchange, Shiba Inu Sees 360% Whale Activity Surge, Ripple Taps Major License in Dubai: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 2, 2024 - 15:58
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 2
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    ARCHIV3: Poland’s Second-Largest Bank Chooses Aleph Zero to Tokenize Historical Art
    Mpeppe Presale Hits $3M As Mpeppe Releases New Telegram Gaming Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $213 Million Bitcoin Dump Stuns Largest US Crypto Exchange, Shiba Inu Sees 360% Whale Activity Surge, Ripple Taps Major License in Dubai: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 2
    Ark Invest's Bitcoiner Cathie Wood Makes Stunning AI Prediction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD