    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Transfers Nearly $14 Million Worth of BTC

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A miner wallet from 2010 has been activated for the first time in 11 years
    Wed, 7/08/2024 - 7:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics platform Lookonchain, a miner waller has been activated for the first time in 11 years in order to transfer $13.95 million worth of Bitcoin. 

    The miner earned 250 BTC from mining all the way back in 2010. 

    Back then, it was possible for users to mine Bitcoin with ordinary CPUs. In fact, mining was the primary way of obtaining the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Market, the very Bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange, was launched only in February 2010. 

    The first Bitcoin block was mined with the help of a GPU back in July 2010. Mining was as easy as downloading and running the Bitcoin-Qt software. In 2011, FPGA mining started gaining traction, and it was swiftly replaced by ASIC mining in 2013. Now, cryptocurrency mining is a massive industry dominated by companies with huge resources. 

    Bitcoin's market capitalization managed to top $1 million only in November 2010. Now, the cryptocurrency's market cap stands at $1.1 trillion. 

    As reported by U.Today, another Satoshi-era miner wallet emerged from hibernation in June. That said, such activations are relatively rare. 

    Notably, the mysterious Bitcoin creator logged out of the BitcoinTalk forum for the last time on Dec. 13, 2010. Shortly after that, the first pool-mined block was solved with the help of Slush Pool. 

    In 2014, the Bitcoin creator briefly reappeared on the internet to debunk a bogus Newsweek article about his identity. The community has not heard about him since then.

