Advertisement
AD

    Saakuru Gaming-Centric L2 Hits 5 Million Daily Transactions: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Saakuru, new-gen layer-2 decentralized network for gaming use cases, shares details of its latest milestones accomplished
    Wed, 10/07/2024 - 16:00
    Saakuru Gaming-Centric L2 Hits 5 Million Daily Transactions: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Saakuru, a novel gaming L2 blockchain on EVM, accomplished a number of milestones in recent days. Besides hitting a record-breaking number of daily transactions, it also strengthened its positions in the most active blockchain rankings.

    Saakuru explodes into top rankings with five million daily transactions

    Saakuru Labs, an innovative L2 blockchain tasked with building Web3 gaming and infrastructure, hits five million daily transactions, solidifying its position as a major player in Web3 gaming, alongside other established platforms.

    In addition to surpassing five million daily transactions, Saakuru ranks among the top five blockchain networks by daily transactions, according to reputable tracker DappRadar. It also ranks in the top five based on daily active user wallets (UAW), further highlighting its rising popularity in the industry and among Web3 gamers.

    According to the latest rankings, Saakuru hosts four dApps within the top 10, including notable and rapidly growing titles such as Playbits by Playground, Copycat Killer, Panic and Parkour Battle.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Visits India With Mysterious Companion, Community Puzzled
    Legendary Bitcoin Trader John Bollinger Shares Crucial Portfolio Tip
    Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) AI Statement
    Cardano Makes Strides in Gaming Space with New Milestone

    Saakuru’s ultra-fast block time allows developers to seamlessly run on-chain applications, like MMORPG games, delivering an authentic multiplayer experience.

    Following the milestone accomplishments, Saakuru's core native cryptocurrency, SKR, is up by 0.7% today. SKR is trading at $0,03258 on MEXC, Bitget and a number of DEXes on EVM.

    Saakuru onboards four new titles in July 2024

    Jack Vinijtrongjit, cofounder and CEO at Saakuru Labs, is excited by the latest achievements and is sure his blockchain will unlock new opportunities for the Web3 gaming segment worldwide:

    Hitting these major industry achievements is a moment of pride for us, receiving clear recognition from the Web3 and gaming community. Our focus remains on delivering innovative gaming experiences while promoting transparency and ownership through blockchain technology, and will continue this momentum looking forward, introducing more exciting titles and features for our growing community.

    In addition to established players, Saakuru onboarded a couple of new games on its tech basis. Saakuru Labs expands its offerings with the launch of four new games and dApps in July: Samurai Saga, Khuga Rumble Arena, Soccer Sage and Tix3.

    Each promises unique gameplay experiences and utilizes blockchain technology to enhance user interaction and ownership.

    #GameFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Message Amid Crypto Market Uncertainty
    Jul 10, 2024 - 15:53
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Message Amid Crypto Market Uncertainty
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Notcoin (NOT) Price Prediction for July 10
    Jul 10, 2024 - 15:53
    Notcoin (NOT) Price Prediction for July 10
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image 4.81 Billion Cardano (ADA) Sell Wall Sparks Fresh Concern
    Jul 10, 2024 - 15:53
    4.81 Billion Cardano (ADA) Sell Wall Sparks Fresh Concern
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agoric Unveils Orchestration for Next-Gen Web3 Applications
    CROSS THE AGES Integrates Real World Assets with Virtual Gaming
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Set to Be World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees And Over 500 Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Message Amid Crypto Market Uncertainty
    Notcoin (NOT) Price Prediction for July 10
    4.81 Billion Cardano (ADA) Sell Wall Sparks Fresh Concern
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD