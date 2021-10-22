leaderboard
Robinhood CEO Dodges Question About Shiba Inu Listing

News
Fri, 10/22/2021 - 05:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev says that he has heard the Shiba Inu community
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev addressed a swirl of rumors surrounding Shiba Inu during his Oct. 21 appearance on CNBC’s “Mad Money.”

When Jim Cramer, the host of the show, asked whether or not the leading online trading app was intending to list the canine meme token, Teven said that he had heard a lot of people in that community. 

Yet, he seemingly dodged the question and refused either to confirm or deny that the listing is indeed going to happen, prompting even more speculation. 

Related
Shiba Inu Spikes 8 Percent on Fake News About Robinhood Listing

“Safety first”

After an awkward pause, Tenev went on to mention that Robinhood only offers seven coins and stressed that the company prioritizes safety: 

I think it goes back to safety first. We are not generally going to be the first to add any new asset. We wanna make sure that it goes through a stringent set of criteria. 

As reported by U.Today, Robinhood competitor Public.com added support for Shiba Inu earlier this month. 

Coinbase, America’s premiere crypto exchange, added support for SHIB in September. 

285 000 signatures 

In the meantime, a Change.org petition to post the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency on Robinhood has now surpassed 285,000 signatures. 

Tenev’s recent comment comes after the online brokerage denied making an announcement about listing SHIB, debunking Twitter rumors. 

With that being said, Robinhood didn’t explicitly state that it wasn't intending to list Shiba Inu in the future. 

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

