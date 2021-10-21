"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu Now Accepted by Argentine Real Estate Agency

Shiba Inu, one of the biggest meme cryptocurrencies, is becoming increasingly popular with small merchants.



Candoli Propiedades, an Argentinian real estate agency in Santa Clara del Mar, a town located on the Atlantic coast of Buenos Aires, has announced that it now accepts the token inspired by the Japanese dog breed as a payment method.

Its customers can now put their SHIB holdings to work by buying or renting properties.

Image by instagram.com

Within the same day, El Corte Mágico, a Spanish shop that sells fresh fruit and vegetables, also added support for the Dogecoin rival.



The uptick in merchant acceptance comes after the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency experienced another massive rally earlier this month.



SHIB is also being listed on a slew of exchanges and trading platforms, with Robinhood rival Public.com becoming the latest company to get behind the Dogecoin knock-off.

