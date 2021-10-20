leaderboard
"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu Gets Listed by Robinhood Competitor

News
Wed, 10/20/2021 - 17:48
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has become available for trading on Public.com
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Shiba Inu, the meme cryptocurrency named after the eponymous Japanese dog breed, is now available on trading app Public.com, the company announced on Wednesday.

The New York-based online brokerage added support for cryptocurrencies in early October, starting with Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and several other altcoins.

Public, which competes with Robinhood and WeBull, made its debut back in 2019. This February, the company reached a $1.2 billion valuation after a $220 million funding round that came hot on the heels of the GameStop mania.

As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu saw a significant price spike on Monday because of fake Robinhood listing rumors.

Earlier this month, the Dogecoin rival was also listed on the oldest crypto exchanges in India and Turkey.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

