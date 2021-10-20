"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu Gets Listed by Robinhood Competitor

Shiba Inu, the meme cryptocurrency named after the eponymous Japanese dog breed, is now available on trading app Public.com, the company announced on Wednesday.



The New York-based online brokerage added support for cryptocurrencies in early October, starting with Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and several other altcoins.



Public, which competes with Robinhood and WeBull, made its debut back in 2019. This February, the company reached a $1.2 billion valuation after a $220 million funding round that came hot on the heels of the GameStop mania.

As reported by U.Today , Shiba Inu saw a significant price spike on Monday because of fake Robinhood listing rumors.Earlier this month, the Dogecoin rival was also listed on the oldest crypto exchanges in India and Turkey.