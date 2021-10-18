Shiba Inu Spikes 8 Percent on Fake News About Robinhood Listing

No, Robinhood doesn’t intend to list Shiba Inu (for now)

A fake headline about Robinhood listing the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency posted by a squawk account on Twitter has managed to make the meme cryptocurrency’s price spike over 8% in minutes.

Image by tradingview.com

The rally, however, was very short-lived. Shiba Inu quickly gave up its gains after Robinhood debunked the news.



“First Squawk,” the account that posted the headline, is yet to delete the tweet that has accrued over 1,400 likes at press time.

ROBINHOOD SAID TO LIST SHIBA INU TO ITS PLATFORMS: SOURCE — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) October 18, 2021

As reported by U.Today, the account in question also spread a false rumor about Musk being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his Dogecoin tweets.