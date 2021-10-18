woj
Shiba Inu Spikes 8 Percent on Fake News About Robinhood Listing

News
Mon, 10/18/2021 - 17:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
No, Robinhood doesn’t intend to list Shiba Inu (for now)
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
A fake headline about Robinhood listing the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency posted by a squawk account on Twitter has managed to make the meme cryptocurrency’s price spike over 8% in minutes.

SHIB
Image by tradingview.com

The rally, however, was very short-lived. Shiba Inu quickly gave up its gains after Robinhood debunked the news.

“First Squawk,” the account that posted the headline, is yet to delete the tweet that has accrued over 1,400 likes at press time.

As reported by U.Today, the account in question also spread a false rumor about Musk being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his Dogecoin tweets.

In the meantime, a Change.org petition to list the "Dogecoin killer" has now surpassed 250,000 signatures.

Shiba Inu is currently the 19th biggest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $4.4 billion.

article image
About the author
