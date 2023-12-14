Advertisement
XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) in Double-Digit Growth as Bulls Regain Market Control

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Market recovers, and XRP, Cardano and Solana are the top beneficiaries
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 08:20
XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) in Double-Digit Growth as Bulls Regain Market Control
The digital currency ecosystem is on a major revival course, with the combined market capitalization jumping by 4.55% to $1.61 trillion. Amid this ongoing resurgence, XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) are three of the biggest beneficiaries, with mostly double-digit growth seen in some of the key growth metrics associated with the trio.

XRP is currently up 10% at the time of writing. It has picked up massive volatility that is currently overshadowing its daily trading volume and has plummeted by 3% to $1,433,964,760. After having slumped for the better part of the past week, XRP’s current growth push has now helped it pare off its seven-day losses to 3%.

Cardano is a better performer, jumping 18.36% to $0.6584 in what might be its most ambitious move since the start of the month. With the current performance, it has extended its seven-day growth to 46.36%, while its current trading volume has jumped 70% to $2,043,979,909, the eighth largest in the industry at the moment.

Solana (SOL) has also impressed investors, jumping 11% to extend its price beyond the $71 mark. Overall, Solana has maintained the biggest year-to-date (YTD) growth, currently pegged at over 500%.

Uptrend to continue?

The digital currency ecosystem appears to have completed its short-term bearish drawdown period, and this current market revival is poised to continue for a short while. While Bitcoin remains the determining factor of this uptrend, the effect on other altcoins is high, with coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) making unexpected moves lately.

The Bitcoin ETF hype remains as potential issuers continue to meet with staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as hopes to get one of the products listed remain a determining market catalyst.

Godfrey Benjamin

