    1 Billion XRP Tokens Transferred to Ripple

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Community puzzled by large transfers from unknown wallets
    Sun, 2/02/2025 - 9:55
    Cover image via img.freepik.com
    According to data provided by Whale Alert, a service that makes it possible to track down abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers, a total of a billion XRP tokens were recently sent to Ripple from unknown wallets.

    The service reported four separate transactions with 430 million, 300 million, 200 million and 70 million tokens.

    The transfers were leveraged by some XRP detractors to highlight the token's ties to Ripple Labs.

    "As of 2020, according to the SEC complaint, Chris Larsen and Brad Garlinghouse had personally made $600mm from dumping on retail. The number is probably higher now. XRP product market fit is a uniquely terrible thing," Juthica Chou, the head of OTC options trading at Kraken, said.

    That said, the recent transfers are most likely related to XRP's monthly escrow unlocks given that the total sum is 1 billion tokens. This appears to fully align with the company's monthly release schedule.

    Yet, some users were puzzled by the fact that these wallets were labeled as unknown given that Ripple's escrow wallets are actually publicly known. This could be due to Whale Alert failing to correctly identify the tokens. Alternatively, Ripple could be using other internal wallets.

    As reported by U.Today, the San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company recently released its Q4 market report, which revealed that the company continues to hold roughly 38 billion tokens in its escrow wallets.

    Moreover, Ripple has close to 4.5 billion tokens available in its wallets.

    Last month, CEO Garlinghouse stated that the company owned more than $100 billion worth of XRP tokens. This, according to the Ripple boss, indicates that the company's valuation is much higher than the $11 billion figure that was reported by Reuters last year.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #XRP News
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

