Ripple’s Executive Says New ODL Corridors in APAC and EMEA Regions Are in the Offing

News
Mon, 07/06/2020 - 17:40
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple’s SVP of customer success Marcus Treacher claims they are focused on the expansion of the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Marcus Treacher, SVP of customer success at Ripple, claims that the blockchain behemoth intends to continue to expand its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service in his interview published by City A.M.  

According to Treacher, Ripple hopes to open new ODL corridors in the Asia Pacific region as well as in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa:

‘We have established On-Demand Liquidity corridors into Mexico, the Philippines, Australia, and Europe, and we’re hoping to further this expansion by opening corridors to APAC and EMEA this year.’

Related
Disrupting XRP Wouldn't Be Logical for Ripple, Company's Exec Says

Expanding the ODL service 

Ripple rebranded its xRapid cross-border payment solution into ODL during the 2018 Swell conference.

The service allows conducting instant international transfers by eliminating the need for pre-funding with the XRP token that serves as a bridge currency.

Ripple already has four existing corridors whose liquidity indexes constantly set new highs.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple’s intentions to venture into new markets with ODL were also confirmed by the company’s SVP of product management and corporate development Asheesh Birla back in June.         

Related
Ripple Ventures into Lending to Offer Loans to RippleNet Customers

Disrupting traditional finance 

During the interview, Treacher, a former HSBC executive who joined Ripple back in 2016, also argued in favor of cooperating with traditional banking institutions: 

‘If fintechs and banks were to build this kind of continued and mutually beneficial relationship, more services could be elevated to modern standards of customer service and speed as we continue to pull legacy banking systems out of their comfort zone and into the modern era of banking.’

He expects that Blockchain will be ‘an integral part’ of the global financial system in the 2020s.

Speaking of Ripple, the executive says that it will continue working on fixing the inefficient remittance market that is the ‘lifeline’ of many world economies.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 hours ago

Weekly Moving Average of Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Reaches New All-Time High
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 hours ago

XRP, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Forks Lead Latest Altcoin Rally
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 hours ago

Bitcoin to Give 1,000%+ Returns in 2020-2024: Analyst Plan B

Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies