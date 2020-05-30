Tweet-based article

XRP Liquidity Index on Largest ODL Venue Hits New ATH

News
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 08:07
Yuri Molchan
The liquidity of Ripple’s XRP coin continues to increase and hits a new all-time high on the biggest ODL venue. The Australian ODL corridor has followed suit
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

As reported by the Twitter account that tracks the progress of the indexes measuring the liquidity of XRP on various digital exchanges, several hours ago, a new ATH was reached by the trading venue that has so far been the most successful in adopting Ripple’s ODL product.

Mexican ODL corridor leads the way

The aforementioned ODL venue is the Mexico-based crypto exchange (the largest in Latin America) Bitso. After Black Thursday, March 12, when the crypto community witnessed a massive collapse of Bitcoin and altcoins, including XRP, there was a long break before XRP liquidity indexes managed to reach new ATHs.

The all-time high reached a short while ago on Bitso also took a long time to get at.

Image via Twitter, @LiquidityB

Related
Ripple Crypto Giant Transacts 209.5 Mln XRP in Juicy Lumps, Half of It Released From Escrow

The Australian BTC Markets ODL corridor follows suit

However, another ATH on Bitso followed almost immediately and now the value of the index there totals 36,023,811.

Image via Twitter, @LiquidityB

The XRP liquidity index also reached a new ATH on the Australian exchange BTC Markets six hours ago - 15,136,501.

The other platforms running on ODL - Coins.ph in the Philippines and Bitstamp in Luxembourg - are still struggling to reach new ATHs with the XRP liquidity index.

Image via Twitter, @LiquidityB

 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies