Ripple VP to Launch Blockchain Course in Japan's Top University

As part of the company's expansion in Japan, the vice president of Ripple Inc. will hold an intensive course for students of the country's top research institute. Attendees will study both theory and practice of decentralized systems and will have a chance to advance their understanding of Web3.

Ripple VP invites KyotoU students to intensive blockchain course

Emi Yoshikawa, the strategic initiatives VP at Ripple Inc., is going to hold an intensive course on blockchain and cryptocurrencies in Kyoto University Graduate School. The course kicks off next week, Yoshikawa shared in a statement on X.

来週の京都大学大学院でのブロックチェーン集中講座(4時間！)の資料作成中。レクチャーだけだと分かりにくいブロックチェーンの本質を「感覚的に」理解するための仕組み(実技含む)をあれこれ埋め込んでみた。… — Emi Yoshikawa (@emy_wng) January 20, 2024

As explained by the lecturer, the program she prepared is set to merge the benefits of theoretical knowledge and practical skills. After the four-hour course, the students will be able to understand the concept of blockchain "intuitively."

Ripple's top exec hopes her students will be able to feel the same excitement she went through when she started studying blockchain years ago.

Founded in 1897, Kyoto University or KyotoU is among the most prestigious universities in Japan. It is the second oldest university in Japan and is consistently ranked high in the top 10 universities in Asia.

As covered by U.Today previously, in 2022, Emi Yoshikawa welcomed Japan's Fukuoka city Mayor, Soichiro Takashima, to the Ripple headquarters in San Francisco, U.S.

Ripple bets big on Japan

In the past years, Ripple and the XRP Ledger ecosystem as a whole have established a solid presence in many segments of Japanese economy.

In 2023, Ripple's local unit SBI Ripple Asia significantly expanded its presence in the cross-border and domestic remittances sphere.

Also, Ripple Labs' partner SBI Holdings launched collaboration programs with Saudi Arabia giant Saudi Aramco and USDC issuer Circle.