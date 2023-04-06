Ripple v. SEC: XRP Price Action Delayed Due to This, Former Lawyer Reveals

Thu, 04/06/2023 - 16:23
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Exactly this crucial distinction is holding back XRP price action, argues Scott Chamberlain
Ripple v. SEC: XRP Price Action Delayed Due to This, Former Lawyer Reveals
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In the world of cryptocurrencies, the distinction between a security and a digital asset has now become crucial. In the case of Ripple and XRP, that distinction is currently at the center of litigation.

As former lawyer and current Evernode co-founder Scott Chamberlain believes, if only Ripple's opponent, the SEC, had argued that the crypto company sold XRP as part of an investment contract, rather than that the cryptocurrency itself is a security, there would be no threat to the entire XRP Ledger, no suppression of the token's price, and in fact no case itself, as it would have been resolved long ago.

Related
XRP Forms Its First 2023 Golden Cross: Details

Ripple takes over XRPL

Chamberlain's remarks came in response to a tweet from a member of the XRP community. He asked a rhetorical question about how it had gotten to the point where thousands and millions of investors are waiting for the lawsuit to end before the price of XRP begins to move up.

According to the author of the opinion, Ripple's misguided marketing of XRP is to blame, with the result that the ecosystem is dominated by the crypto company in an unhealthy manner and is all about price appreciation.

Related
Ripple's David Schwartz Mocks Bitcoin Maxis

This discussion once again highlights the importance of clarity in the regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. It is important that investors, companies and users have a clear understanding of what is allowed and what is not, and that this framework does not violate common sense.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image DOGE Price Analysis for April 6
04/06/2023 - 16:10
DOGE Price Analysis for April 6
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP Price History Predicts Something Big This Month, SHIB Lead’s New Twitter Bio Sparks Curiosity, SHIB Burn Rate Springs High: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/06/2023 - 16:01
XRP Price History Predicts Something Big This Month, SHIB Lead’s New Twitter Bio Sparks Curiosity, SHIB Burn Rate Springs High: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image IOTA (MIOTA) Shares Exciting Growth Updates in First 2023 Report: Details
04/06/2023 - 15:53
IOTA (MIOTA) Shares Exciting Growth Updates in First 2023 Report: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide