XRP Will Be Number One Performing Major Coin in Next Bull Run, BitBoy Says, If This Happens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Notorious crypto YouTuber Ben Armstrong, also known under the alias BitBoy, took to Twitter to share an opinion about the chances of Ripple-affiliated XRP coin to become a market leader.

He made it clear that only one thing can give XRP this honorable status during the next bull run.

Favorable settlement for Ripple may help

BitBoy believes that even just a favorable settlement for Ripple Labs and XRP with no appeal, will allow the token to become the number one performer during the next crypto bull run.

In my opinion, as long as $XRP gets at least a favorable settlement and no appeal, this will be the number one performing major coin of the next bull run.



The suppression is almost over.#xrparmy #ripple #crypto — Ben Armstrong (@Bitboy_Crypto) April 4, 2023

Earlier, the same blogger expressed concerns that the fate of being delisted from major crypto exchanges may befall Tron's TRX after the SEC sued its founder Justin Sun earlier this month, accusing him of dumping unregistered securities in the form of TRX and BTT tokens on investors, and at the same time, setting up secondary markets where they can be traded. The regulator believes that Sun and his team heavily manipulated these markets.

Unlike BitBoy, crypto influencer David Gokhshtein, according to his tweets of last fall, believes that in the next bull run the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu meme coins will be the leading cryptocurrencies.

Earlier this week, DOGE saw a whopping 30% increase in just a few hours after Elon Musk, tech magnate and owner of Twitter, had the logo of the latter changed from the iconic blue bird to a logo of Dogecoin. The meme token topped the $0.1 level on that news but later pulled back to the current $0.09719 level.

XRP products see massive inflows from investors

According to a recent report presented by CoinShares, last week, XRP was the leader by the amount of funds put into crypto, aside from Bitcoin, by traditional investors. A total of $0.8 million was invested in the Ripple-affiliated coin, while the number of inflows into BTC totaled $8.8 million.

Over the past month, $2.6 million were invested in XRP and products based on it via the CoinShares fund. Since the start of the year overall, $3 million have been invested in the six largest cryptos, according to the report.