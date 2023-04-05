Ripple President Reacts to Multibillion Dollar Success in Key Region

Wed, 04/05/2023 - 10:09
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
'This is real-world utility,' says Monica Long, as Ripple's key partner reports multibillion dollar share in transactions between US and Mexico
Ripple President Reacts to Multibillion Dollar Success in Key Region
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple president Monica Long commented on the latest report from the company's key partner in Mexico, Bitso, published earlier on Livecoins. In particular, Long noted the company's success in capturing a large share of the remittance market between the U.S. and Mexico through its "Crypto for Business" service.

As a reminder, Bitso and Ripple have been working together on cryptocurrency transfers for several years. In that time, the Mexican company has become a key partner for Ripple in the region and one of the largest users of its services. Against this backdrop, XRP has become almost 60% of Bitso's trading volume, overtaking Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) combined.

Related
Ripple's Key Partner Links with Mastercard to Launch Debit Card

Bitso, Ripple and business

According to the Mexican crypto company's release, thanks to Ripple and other partners, they were able to transfer $3.3 billion between the two countries in 2022. This is a real-world utility, says Long, when the corridor between the U.S. and Mexico sees tens of billions of dollars in payments every year.

Aaron Sears, managing director of the Americas at Ripple, also noted Bitso's successful report. He said that Ripple enjoyed Bitso's success and that the two companies intend to continue their partnership in cross-border crypto transfers and connect more businesses in Latin America to the network.

Related
Ripple Key Partner Bitso Shifts Dozens of Millions of XRP – What's Happening?

His colleague on the other side, Santiago Alvarado, one of the vice presidents at Bitso, also expressed his intention to increase the number of companies and user organizations, noting 73% growth over the past year.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image SHIB Burn Rate Springs High as Tens of Millions of Shiba Inu Pushed out of Circulation
04/05/2023 - 09:29
SHIB Burn Rate Springs High as Tens of Millions of Shiba Inu Pushed out of Circulation
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum (ETH) in Danger Ahead of Enormous Unlock: Beacon Chain Data
04/05/2023 - 08:58
Ethereum (ETH) in Danger Ahead of Enormous Unlock: Beacon Chain Data
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets to Eight-Month High Ahead of Shapella Upgrade
04/05/2023 - 08:42
Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets to Eight-Month High Ahead of Shapella Upgrade
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya