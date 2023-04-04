Ripple's David Schwartz Mocks Bitcoin Maxis

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has taken playful jab at Bitcoin maximalists in recent tweet

Ripple's chief technology officer (CTO), David Schwartz, recently took to Twitter to mock Bitcoin maximalists in a tongue-in-cheek post.

Schwartz, who is known as the architect behind XRP Ledger, responded to a tweet that challenged users to identify seven out of ten tools shown in pictures, warning people not to click on the link because it was "just pictures of Bitcoin maximalists."

The joke implies that Bitcoin maximalists are tools themselves, indicating that Schwartz does not take their opinions too seriously.

This is not the first time Schwartz has made light of ardent Bitcoin supporters.

In an earlier tweet, he shared the idea of a haunted house filled with Bitcoin maximalists, poking fun at their often dogmatic and unwavering dedication to Bitcoin.

The humor behind these tweets lies in the ongoing rivalry between supporters of different cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin and XRP, Ripple's native digital asset.

Bitcoin maximalists, who believe that the bellwether cryptocurrency is the only digital asset with a meaningful future, have long had a beef with XRP and Ripple.

They are still convinced that XRP is too centralized and that the company behind it, Ripple Labs, has too much control over the cryptocurrency.

Many Bitcoin maximalists believe that the existence of XRP is contrary to the decentralized ethos of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.