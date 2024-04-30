Ripple v. SEC: XRP Advocate Exposes Key SEC Weakness

Following a significant development within the ongoing legal confrontation between Ripple and the SEC, notable XRP enthusiast and legal expert Fred Rispoli has underscored a potential vulnerability in the SEC's case.

Ripple, a San Francisco-based firm primarily recognized for its association with the XRP token, faces allegations of breaching securities regulations in a contentious legal dispute with the SEC.

Rispoli's recent analysis centers on Ripple's motion to strike the SEC's expert disclosure in its briefing. Expressing surprise at the timing of Ripple's filing, Rispoli nonetheless illuminates a critical omission on the part of the SEC: the failure to request a deposition.

The absence of such a procedural step could potentially erode the SEC's stance, particularly if certain witnesses were not rightly listed in the disclosure statement. Rispoli underscores the significance of this oversight, suggesting its potential ramifications for Ripple's defense strategy.

I haven't deep dived it but my very first thought was why did Ripple wait so long. Really should have filed it as soon as the issue came up, no later than March briefing. Also not good for Ripple that (if true) it never asked for the deposition. Both sides have case law for what… — Fred Rispoli (@freddyriz) April 29, 2024

While refraining from delving into intricate legal nuances, Rispoli emphasizes the importance of expeditious action, noting that Ripple's delayed response may carry repercussions. Nevertheless, his analysis hints at a plausible avenue for Ripple's defense team to exploit, as he speculates on Judge Netburn's potential considerations in light of the SEC's procedural lapse.

The assessment sheds light on a potential gap in the SEC's armor, providing Ripple with a glimmer of hope in its quest for justice. As the legal drama unfolds, all eyes remain glued to the courtroom, awaiting the next twist in this saga of regulatory scrutiny and crypto controversy.