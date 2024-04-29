Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO and Cardano Creator Engage in Heated Debate About XRP

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Two cryptocurrency titans, Ripple's David Schwartz and Cardano's Charles Hoskinson, have ignited heated debate over regulatory fate of XRP, with accusations of ETHGate conspiracy
    Mon, 29/04/2024 - 10:33
    Ripple CTO and Cardano Creator Engage in Heated Debate About XRP
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz and Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson have ignited a fiery debate over the fate of XRP within the cryptocurrency community. The discussion, which unfolded on social media platforms, delved into allegations of conspiracy surrounding regulatory actions against XRP.

    Advertisement

    The exchange began when Hoskinson addressed accusations that members of the Ethereum community had influenced regulatory decisions against XRP. He vehemently dismissed such claims as baseless conspiracy theories, emphasizing the lack of evidence to support such assertions.

    Related
    XRP Getting Absolutely Crushed by Bitcoin Despite Ripple's Win

    In response, Schwartz challenged Hoskinson's stance, pointing to potential conflicts of interest involving former SEC official William Hinman, who allegedly had ties to the Ethereum Foundation. Schwartz questioned whether Hinman's connections to Ethereum may have influenced regulatory decisions favoring the cryptocurrency.

    Hoskinson swiftly rebutted Schwartz's assertions, accusing him of spreading false information and attempting to incite a mob mentality within the community. He reiterated his position that any allegations of conspiracy were unfounded and unrelated to his previous statements regarding Ethereum's involvement.

    Related
    XRP Makes Important Price Reversal

    While the debate remains unresolved, it highlights the complexities surrounding the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies like XRP or ADA, which have also had legal troubles with SEC. 

    As the crypto industry continues to evolve, holders raise questions about transparency, accountability and the role of regulatory bodies in shaping the future of digital assets.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Massive 23 Million XRP Accumulation Spotted On-Chain
    2024/04/29 10:29
    Massive 23 Million XRP Accumulation Spotted On-Chain
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Correction Starts Again: What's Next?
    2024/04/29 10:29
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Correction Starts Again: What's Next?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin Bull Run Till 2025
    2024/04/29 10:29
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin Bull Run Till 2025
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Color Protocol Partners with Pandora, Orbiter, and Scattering, Launches Airdrop Campaign
    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO and Cardano Creator Engage in Heated Debate About XRP
    Massive 23 Million XRP Accumulation Spotted On-Chain
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Correction Starts Again: What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD