Ripple CTO and Cardano Creator Engage in Heated Debate About XRP

Ripple CTO David Schwartz and Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson have ignited a fiery debate over the fate of XRP within the cryptocurrency community. The discussion, which unfolded on social media platforms, delved into allegations of conspiracy surrounding regulatory actions against XRP.

The exchange began when Hoskinson addressed accusations that members of the Ethereum community had influenced regulatory decisions against XRP. He vehemently dismissed such claims as baseless conspiracy theories, emphasizing the lack of evidence to support such assertions.

In response, Schwartz challenged Hoskinson's stance, pointing to potential conflicts of interest involving former SEC official William Hinman, who allegedly had ties to the Ethereum Foundation. Schwartz questioned whether Hinman's connections to Ethereum may have influenced regulatory decisions favoring the cryptocurrency.

Again you are inciting a mob by spreading false information. I never once took a position on the conventional ETHGate arguments. My grand conspiracy statements have always been related to the belief that somebody from Ethereum bribed the SEC to go after XRP.



No matter how many… — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) April 28, 2024

Hoskinson swiftly rebutted Schwartz's assertions, accusing him of spreading false information and attempting to incite a mob mentality within the community. He reiterated his position that any allegations of conspiracy were unfounded and unrelated to his previous statements regarding Ethereum's involvement.

While the debate remains unresolved, it highlights the complexities surrounding the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies like XRP or ADA, which have also had legal troubles with SEC.

As the crypto industry continues to evolve, holders raise questions about transparency, accountability and the role of regulatory bodies in shaping the future of digital assets.