Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Expands Its Presence in Japan with Latest Partnership

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    San Francisco-based company Ripple has announced a partnership with Tokyo-based HashKey DX
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 5:51
    Ripple Expands Its Presence in Japan with Latest Partnership
    Cover image via unsplash.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    San Francisco-based company Ripple has announced a tie-up with HashKey DX, a Tokyo-based specialized consulting company in blockchain technology.  

    Advertisement

    HashKey DX, which is part of the HashKey Group, provides support for foreign companies that aim to speed up their growth in the Japanese market.  

    The main purpose of the partnership is to roll out enterprise solutions for Japanese customers with the help of the XRP Ledger. They will be launched in collaboration with SBI Ripple Asia, a joint venture between Japanese financial giant SBI and Ripple that went live back in 2018. Notably, SBI Group is going to pioneer this particular supply chain solution among Japan-based corporations. 

    Related
    Binance Founder CZ Could Be Sentenced to Years in Prison Tomorrow

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented on his company's most recent partnership in a post on the X social media network. 

    Hong Kong-headquartered HashKey was established back in 2018, becoming the leading end-to-end cryptocurrency services group in Asia. The group offers its services to retail customers as well as institutional investors. It has surpassed $7 billion in total trade, with the number of registered companies surpassing 4,000. 

    In January, HashKey Group secured $100 million in funding after wrapping up its Series A financing round. It is currently valued at $1.2 billion.  

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Hidden Dogecoin (DOGE) Growth Signal, XRP Loses Its Floor, Solana (SOL) Is Safer Than You Think
    2024/04/30 05:55
    Hidden Dogecoin (DOGE) Growth Signal, XRP Loses Its Floor, Solana (SOL) Is Safer Than You Think
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Binance Founder CZ Could Be Sentenced to Years in Prison Tomorrow
    2024/04/30 05:55
    Binance Founder CZ Could Be Sentenced to Years in Prison Tomorrow
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Morgan Stanley Ups the Ante on Bitcoin ETFs
    2024/04/30 05:55
    Morgan Stanley Ups the Ante on Bitcoin ETFs
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    AD