Ripple Expands Its Presence in Japan with Latest Partnership

San Francisco-based company Ripple has announced a tie-up with HashKey DX, a Tokyo-based specialized consulting company in blockchain technology.

HashKey DX, which is part of the HashKey Group, provides support for foreign companies that aim to speed up their growth in the Japanese market.

The main purpose of the partnership is to roll out enterprise solutions for Japanese customers with the help of the XRP Ledger. They will be launched in collaboration with SBI Ripple Asia, a joint venture between Japanese financial giant SBI and Ripple that went live back in 2018. Notably, SBI Group is going to pioneer this particular supply chain solution among Japan-based corporations.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented on his company's most recent partnership in a post on the X social media network.

Hong Kong-headquartered HashKey was established back in 2018, becoming the leading end-to-end cryptocurrency services group in Asia. The group offers its services to retail customers as well as institutional investors. It has surpassed $7 billion in total trade, with the number of registered companies surpassing 4,000.

In January, HashKey Group secured $100 million in funding after wrapping up its Series A financing round. It is currently valued at $1.2 billion.