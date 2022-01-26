Brad Garlinghouse Predicts That Ripple Will Go Public

In a recent interview, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the San Francisco-based company would eventually go public in the future:

I think ultimately the future for Ripple is that we will be a public company.

As of now, holding an initial public offering is not a priority for the company, which is in the middle of a grueling legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Garlinghouse has reiterated that Ripple is waiting for the resolution of the landmark lawsuit in order to move forward with IPO plans.



He has once again accused the SEC of “dragging its feet,” claiming that the regulator keeps trying to delay the litigation process.



As reported by U.Today, the expert discovery deadline has been extended to late Feb. 28 at the request of both parties.