Brad Garlinghouse Predicts That Ripple Will Go Public

News
Wed, 01/26/2022 - 18:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple hasn’t abandoned its plans to go public
Brad Garlinghouse Predicts That Ripple Will Go Public
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent interview, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the San Francisco-based company would eventually go public in the future:    

I think ultimately the future for Ripple is that we will be a public company.       

As of now, holding an initial public offering is not a priority for the company, which is in the middle of a grueling legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Garlinghouse has reiterated that Ripple is waiting for the resolution of the landmark lawsuit in order to move forward with IPO plans.

He has once again accused the SEC of “dragging its feet,” claiming that the regulator keeps trying to delay the litigation process.

As reported by U.Today, the expert discovery deadline has been extended to late Feb. 28 at the request of both parties.

Related
Blockbuster Preparing to Enter Crypto and NFTs
In January 2020, Garlinghouse told the Wall Street Journal that Ripple could go public within 12 months. However, the SEC lawsuit threw a wrench into the works for the company’s IPO ambitions.

Coinbase, the leading U.S. exchange, stole the spotlight with its widely covered public debut in April 2021.     

While regulatory woes made it challenging for Ripple to do business in the U.S., the company’s business continues to thrive abroad. The valuation of the distributed ledger data provider has now reached $15 billion after performing a stock buyback.

Garlinghouse says that Ripple says that it is in a “great position” at the start of 2022. He also feels “incredibly optimistic” about the broader cryptocurrency industry despite the ongoing cryptocurrency market correction.

#Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BREAKING: Bitcoin Spikes to Intraday High as Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged
01/26/2022 - 19:06
BREAKING: Bitcoin Spikes to Intraday High as Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Elon Musk Urges McDonald’s to Accept DOGE, SHIB Accepted by SuperJeweler, BTC Could Be Hacked with Quantum Computers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
01/26/2022 - 16:02
Elon Musk Urges McDonald’s to Accept DOGE, SHIB Accepted by SuperJeweler, BTC Could Be Hacked with Quantum Computers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Blockbuster Preparing to Enter Crypto and NFTs
01/26/2022 - 15:53
Blockbuster Preparing to Enter Crypto and NFTs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya