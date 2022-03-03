Bitcoin and Tether Become "De Facto" Legal Tender in Swiss Town

Lugano has fully embraced cryptocurrencies after partnering with Tether, the leading stablecoin issuer. However, it didn’t go as far as El Salvador

Lugano, the largest city in Switzerland’s Ticino canton, has recognized Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, and Tether (USDT), the leading stablecoin, as well as the city’s LVGA Points token as “de facto” legal tender.



The residents of Lugano, which has a population of 62,000, will now be able to pay taxes in the aforementioned cryptocurrencies. They will soon make it possible to use crypto for a wide range of goods and services after building out the technological infrastructure.