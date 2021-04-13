ENG
RU

Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen File Motions to Dismiss SEC Lawsuit

News
Tue, 04/13/2021 - 05:51
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple executives have moved to throw out the SEC lawsuit
Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen File Motions to Dismiss SEC Lawsuit
Cover image via twitter.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and former CEO Chris Larsen have filed twin motions to dismiss the bombshell lawsuit that was brought against them by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in December.

The agency made an unorthodox move to name the two high-profile executives as defendants in its complaint for allegedly aiding and abetting the company’s unregistered sales of the XRP cryptocurrency.

Lawyers for Garlinghouse and Larsen argue that their respective transactions were “predominantly foreign.” Despite claiming that some XRP purchasers were located in the U.S., Garlinghouse’s motion reads that the SEC has failed to plead the details of at least one transaction in the U.S.    

Allegations of violating Section 5 should be rejected by the court, according to the defendants, since the plaintiff’s complaint has failed to “plausibly allege” any recklessness to prove that the Ripple executives were knowingly breaking the law by selling the token.         
    
Larsen’s lawyers also state that the SEC is barred from claiming monetary relief by the statute of limitations, a law that restricts the time period within which legal proceedings can be initiated:

Despite investigating Ripple and Mr. Larsen for over two and a half years before filing its initial Complaint, obtaining Mr. Larsen’s XRP trading records, and having every opportunity to identify each offer and sale for which it seeks monetary relief, the SEC fails to allege any discrete XRP offers or sales.

Related
Ethereum Could Still Be Classified as Security, According to SEC

What’s next?

According to an order issued by Judge Analisa Torres of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the SEC will have to file its opposing papers to Larsen’s and Garlinghouse’s motions to dismiss by May 14.

The defendants will have a chance to reply to the agency by June 4.

#Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #Chris Larsen #SEC
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Kava's HARD Protocol V2 Launch Postponed as Community Fails to Vote for Proposition
News
04/08/2021 - 15:00

Kava's HARD Protocol V2 Launch Postponed as Community Fails to Vote for Proposition
Vladislav Sopov
article image Orbs (ORBS) Token Staking Now Seamlessly Avaliable in Enjin Wallet (ENJ): Details
News
04/09/2021 - 12:44

Orbs (ORBS) Token Staking Now Seamlessly Avaliable in Enjin Wallet (ENJ): Details
Vladislav Sopov
article image XRP Tokens Will Soon Be Able to Engage with DeFi Applications
News
04/11/2021 - 07:42

XRP Tokens Will Soon Be Able to Engage with DeFi Applications

Alex Dovbnya
thecryptobuds