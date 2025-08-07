Elon Musk Shares Famous Bitcoin Meme

Advertisement

Centibillionaire Elon Musk has given a fresh nod to Bitcoin, reposting the animated version of the famous "Magic Internet Money" meme.

The clip, which was originally posted by the official X account of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, was recently created with the help o of of the Grok Imagine tool, which makes it possible to turn images into short video clips.

Musk has also reacted with the laughing emoji to the animated "Bitcoin wizard."

OG meme

The cartoonish character, which was crudely drawn with the help of Microsoft Paint, first gained prominence after a contest on the r/bitcoin. The contest was meant to pick the best advertisement for the rapidly growing subreddit.

Despite its frivolous, low-quality look, the "Bitcoin wizard" emerged as the winner, and "magic internet money" has since become almost synonymous with Bitcoin.

How it got brought to life

Earlier this August, Grok launched its new multimodal tool that makes it possible to animate images.

Over the past few days, Musk has been busy hyping up the new AI toy, and it seems like his latest post is meant to attract cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

According to The Verge, U.S. users can temporarily try out the new video generation feature for free.

It is worth noting that, according to Mashable, Grok Imagine actually severely underperforms other AI video generation models of the likes of Google's groundbreaking Veo 3 and OpenAI's Sora.