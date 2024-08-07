    Here's How Many Bitcoins Saylor Holds

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has not sold any of his Bitcoins
    Wed, 7/08/2024 - 18:28
    Here's How Many Bitcoins Saylor Holds
    Cover image via U.Today
    During a recent Bloomberg interview, MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has revealed that he has not sold any of the coins that he personally owns. 

    This means that Saylor holds roughly $1 billion worth of crypto, according to the business outlet.  

    While Bitcoin is volatile, Saylor claims that it is superior to every other available option for long-term capital management.   

    Saylor explains that the leading cryptocurrency is capable of creating "generational wealth" for one's family or corporation. "You can liquidate it at any time, any amount, anywhere in the world or you can hold it for any amount of time without active management or business acumen, " he added. 

    According to Forbes, Saylor's personal net worth currently stands at %4 billion, which makes him the 795th richest person in the world. He became a billionaire during the dot-com bubble only to famously lose $6 billion in a single day after the MicroStrategy stock .  

    Timing the market is impossible 

    Saylor has also downplayed the importance of recent pullbacks, stating that timing the market is impossible. 

    His company's strategy is to acquire as many Bitcoins as possible when there is such an opportunity. 

    The entrepreneur has stressed that Bitcoin's volatility is a feature, not a bug. In the long-term, this volatility is "driving" superior performance and durability, according to Saylor. 

    The billionaire believes that Bitcoin is superior to physical capital or financial capital. "Bitcoin is a capital investment you can hold for decades," he stressed. 

