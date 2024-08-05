'People Will Be Surprised': Ethereum Founder Gives Rare, Epic Prediction

Vitalik Buterin, who cofounded Ethereum, recently made an optimistic prediction about the future of the ecosystem. He thinks that solutions to cross-L2 interoperability issues will soon transform the user experience across the network, including L1, rollups and sidechains. He believes there is a lot of energy and determination within the community to make this vision a reality.

Interestingly, Buterin's comments on the Ethereum ecosystem came amid one of the biggest market collapses of all time, when the price of ETH itself lost 25% in the last five days, and 20% at its peak in the last 24 hours. The liquidations caused by this painful price action totaled $1 billion.

In addition, the price of the Ethereum ecosystem's top tokens, such as Arbitrum's ARB or Optimism's OP, experienced even more dramatic declines, reaching such low levels as never before.

ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

read the room V🙃 — wishful cynic (@EvgenyGaevoy) August 5, 2024

In response to Buterin's comments, Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy said that such takes do not seem to match the current market situation. Buterin did not respond, though, as if he were indicating he was more focused on long-term tech progress than short-term market changes.

Buterin's vision suggests a focus beyond immediate financial concerns, emphasizing the technical progress and long-term potential of the Ethereum network.

While some market participants view his perspective as detached from reality, one should note that Buterin and Ethereum have weathered even harsher conditions in the past. His disregard for short-term financial metrics may offer a lesson in resilience in these challenging times.