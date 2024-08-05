    'People Will Be Surprised': Ethereum Founder Gives Rare, Epic Prediction

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Buterin's upbeat prediction for Ethereum's future contrasts sharply with current market downturn
    Mon, 5/08/2024 - 16:12
    Vitalik Buterin, who cofounded Ethereum, recently made an optimistic prediction about the future of the ecosystem. He thinks that solutions to cross-L2 interoperability issues will soon transform the user experience across the network, including L1, rollups and sidechains. He believes there is a lot of energy and determination within the community to make this vision a reality.

    Interestingly, Buterin's comments on the Ethereum ecosystem came amid one of the biggest market collapses of all time, when the price of ETH itself lost 25% in the last five days, and 20% at its peak in the last 24 hours. The liquidations caused by this painful price action totaled $1 billion.

    In addition, the price of the Ethereum ecosystem's top tokens, such as Arbitrum's ARB or Optimism's OP, experienced even more dramatic declines, reaching such low levels as never before.

    Article image
    ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

    In response to Buterin's comments, Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy said that such takes do not seem to match the current market situation. Buterin did not respond, though, as if he were indicating he was more focused on long-term tech progress than short-term market changes.

    Buterin's vision suggests a focus beyond immediate financial concerns, emphasizing the technical progress and long-term potential of the Ethereum network. 

    While some market participants view his perspective as detached from reality, one should note that Buterin and Ethereum have weathered even harsher conditions in the past. His disregard for short-term financial metrics may offer a lesson in resilience in these challenging times.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

