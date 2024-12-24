Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bullish has become latest exchange to list RLUSD stablecoin
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 14:49
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bullish, an institutional cryptocurrency exchange backed by Peter Thiel, has officially added the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, according to a Tuesday announcement

    Advertisement

    The exchange's users will not be able to trade a total of seven markets with the hotly anticipated stablecoin. These markets include RLUSD/USDC, BTC/RLUSD, XRP/RLUSD, ETH/RLUSD, USD/RLUSD, EUR/RLUSD and SOL/RLUSD.

    As reported by U.Today, the much-talked-about stablecoin officially went live on Dec. 17 after initially being announced in April. Ripple made the stablecoin available for the general public shortly after it obtained crucial regulatory approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

    HOT Stories
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange
    67 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level About to Disappear
    Binance Just Dropped 11 Pairs: Is Your Token Affected?
    Bitcoin Reserve Is ‘Hopium Hallucination,’ Blockchain Expert Says

    Earlier today, the stablecoin was also listed by Singapore-based exchange Independent Reserve.

    Advertisement

    Prior to that, the stablecoin also secured listings on such trading platforms as Bitso and Uphold. 

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, RLUSD currently has a market cap of $72.8 million, which currently makes it the 691st biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Over the past 24 hours, it generated a relatively modest trading volume of $2.7 million.

    Over the past 24 hours, roughly 1.5 million additional RLUSD tokens were minted by Ripple, according to data provided by the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker account.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 16:06
    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 15:56
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve
    No, MicroStrategy Not Selling 10 Billion Shares to Buy Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD