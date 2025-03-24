Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD Skyrockets 319% in Market Shift: What's Behind It?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 24/03/2025 - 15:44
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) continues to gain momentum
    Advertisement
    Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD Skyrockets 319% in Market Shift: What's Behind It?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple USD stablecoin, RLUSD, has experienced a remarkable 319% surge in trading volume over the past 24 hours, reaching $39.9 million, according to CoinMarketCap data. This surge comes as market participants show growing interest in Ripple's stablecoin offering.

    Advertisement

    Launched in December 2024, Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin continues to gain traction. With a circulating supply of over $176 million and an increasing number of Ethereum mainnet addresses holding it, RLUSD is poised to become a major participant in the stablecoin sector.

    Related
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange
    Tue, 12/24/2024 - 14:49
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Made by Max Keiser
    Is Cardano Still at Risk of Death Cross? On-Chain Data Shares Insight
    Bitcoin Faces ‘Great Reset’ Risk, Mike McGlone Warns
    Saylor's Strategy Profits Skyrocket Above $10,000,000,000

    In about three months since its launch, RLUSD has seen notable exchange listings. RLUSD was initially listed on many exchanges and crypto platforms, including Uphold, MoonPay, Archax and CoinMENA, followed by Bitso, Bullish, Bitstamp, Mercado Bitcoin, Independent Reserve and Zero Hash.

    Advertisement

    Recently, LMAX Digital became the latest major cryptocurrency trading platform to list the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin. 

    Despite the spike in RLUSD volume over the last 24 hours, Ripple stablecoin minting has slowed, with the most recent minting event occurring on March 21, when seven million RLUSD tokens were minted. This suggests that while trading activity has recently increased, the supply side remains stable. 

    Stablecoin market experiencing big shift

    The stablecoin market cap keeps growing, recently topping $234 billion. While these tokens are widely used to sidestep volatility, analysts believe that this liquidity could become the spark for the next market upswing once sentiment flips bullish.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Makes Epic RLUSD Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    Thu, 03/20/2025 - 15:07
    Ripple CEO Makes Epic RLUSD Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As previously reported, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently made a bold prediction about Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD. In an interview with Bloomberg Television last Wednesday, shortly after it was announced that the SEC had dropped its appeal in the Ripple lawsuit, Garlinghouse predicted that RLUSD would be one of the top five stablecoins by the end of the year, with the stablecoin sector set to expand dramatically.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 15:38
    Second Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wallet Sees Mysterious Transfers
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 15:34
    Dogecoin Open Interest Tops 9.78 Billion DOGE as Price Eyes Reset
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Crypto Bot Hits 35 Million Users in Telegram Giveaways
    SpeedHash Offers New-Gen Cloud Mining Platform
    Trust Wallet Reaches 200 Million Downloads Milestone
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Bot Hits 35 Million Users in Telegram Giveaways
    SpeedHash Offers New-Gen Cloud Mining Platform
    Trust Wallet Reaches 200 Million Downloads Milestone
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD Skyrockets 319% in Market Shift: What's Behind It?
    Second Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wallet Sees Mysterious Transfers
    Dogecoin Open Interest Tops 9.78 Billion DOGE as Price Eyes Reset
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD