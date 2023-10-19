Ripple Partner Scores Major Partnership, Fidelity Files Updated Bitcoin ETF Application, Elon Musk's New Post Triggers Response from XRP and SHIB Fans: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Read U.Today's top three news stories to learn what's happening in the world of crypto.

Ripple partner Travelex scores major central bank partnership in Asia

According to a recent report , Ripple partner Travelex, the well-known foreign exchange brand, has inked a partnership with the National Bank of Cambodia. Thanks to this partnership, those traveling through Singapore's Changi Airport will now be able to buy and sell Cambodia's national currency, the Khmer riel, for a wide range of currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, the Singaporean dollar, the Australian dollar, the European euro and others. This is the first time the Khmer riel can be traded alongside other currencies in Singapore, signifying a major development for the currency that is gaining international recognition and utility.

Fidelity shakes up market with updated Bitcoin ETF application

In a recent X post , Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, shared that Fidelity has filed an amended spot Bitcoin ETF S-1 application . This means that the company requested the SEC to allow the issuance of an ETF that tracks the performance of Bitcoin. The move makes a notable development; if such ETFs are approved, this could serve as a major driver for the crypto market. Mainstream and institutional investors would be offered a regulated way to invest in the cryptocurrency without owning the asset directly. The entrance of these huge inflows of capital to the market may trigger a boom in demand, which would lead to driving the price up. This is confirmed by the situation we witnessed this week, when the false rumors about Bitcoin ETF approval pushed the flagship crypto and the broader market to new highs.

Elon Musk's new cryptic tweet triggers hot response from XRP and SHIB lovers