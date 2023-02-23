Ripple May 'Walk Through Door and Slam It Shut,' Blockchain Dev API Supports Shibarium, SHIB Payments Accepted at Retail Stores in France: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Ripple may "walk through door and slam it shut" in SEC case, Ripple CTO says

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has recently engaged into a discussion with Twitter user Mr. Huber2 (@Leerzeit) regarding the company’s legal battle against the SEC. One of Schwartz’s comments posted during the discussion, namely the one about Ripple being possibly "tempted to walk through a door and shut it" behind itself, raised concerns among some crypto community members, including Dizer Capital’s Yassin Mobarak. He suggested two interpretations of Ripple CTO’s words. In the first one, it is Ripple that will walk through the door, shutting it and leaving XRP holders behind. The second is that "Ripple and XRP go through the door and the rest of the crypto space is shut out." Schwartz later replied that he hopes to never face such a choice, adding that the stakes in the lawsuit are high, but not quite as high.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): blockchain dev API now supports Shibarium

According to the official announcement by NOWNodes , a blockchain developer API, its engineers are preparing for the release of Shibarium. NOWNodes promises to provide shared and dedicated access to the Shibarium blockchain. In its next tweet, the blockchain developer API shared a rumor regarding Shibarium’s expected launch date, according to which SHIB enthusiasts should await the release no earlier than late spring or mid-summer. Meanwhile, Binance.US launched a poll to test the SHIB community's knowledge about the canine coin, asking which of the statements is not true. The results showed that 59.4% out of 6,186 participants managed to choose the correct answer.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) payments accepted at retail stores in France via this partnership

Top crypto exchange Binance has recently come up with good news for all crypto holders living in France. From now on, payments with digital assets are accepted at retail stores of this European country via Binance Pay. This became possible thanks to Binance’s partnership with Ingenico, a global payment solutions provider. Binance Pay currently supports more than 70 cryptocurrencies, including Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which was added to the exchange’s list in November 2022. This means that owners of this dog-themed coin are also welcome to shop in France.

Shibarium scam website targets Shiba Inu (SHIB) users' wallets: details