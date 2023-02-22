Shiba Inu (SHIB): Blockchain Dev API Now Supports Shibarium

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent tweet, NOWNodes said its engineers are preparing well for the Shibarium mainnet release, which would be sometime later this year. NOWNodes promises to provide shared and dedicated access to the Shibarium blockchain.

NOWNodes, a blockchain developer API, provides instant access to 67 blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and BSC, which have over 1,000 coins and tokens.

As #Shibarium is coming some time later this year, our engineers are preparing for @ShibariumNet release 👀



NOWNodes will provide shared and dedicated access to $SHIB Shibarium Blockchain

Feel free to screenshot 😎



Sign up and get updates first: https://t.co/BE1UDgXWWw 💜 pic.twitter.com/6ztQOYoWro — NOWNodes (@NOWNodes) February 21, 2023

NOWNodes adds its name to the expanding group of crypto entities that have declared their support for the blockchain, which consists of Atomic Wallet, Ledger and Swapzone.

NOWNodes stated regarding the expected launch date of the Shibarium mainnet: "Rumor has it, we'll experience it late spring to midsummer."

The Layer-2 Shibarium would be a phased release, with the beta launch eagerly anticipated by the community soon.

A Binance.US poll reveals widely held SHIB community beliefs.

Binance.US, the U.S. subsidiary of top crypto exchange Binance, has launched a poll on "crypto trivia" to test the Shiba Inu community's knowledge about the dog-themed cryptocurrency.

#Crypto Trivia



Shiba Inu $SHIB is a meme-based cryptocurrency that was created in August 2020. The currency was modeled after #Dogecoin, which itself was inspired by the #Shiba Inu breed of dog.



Which of the following is NOT true about #SHIB? — Binance.US 🇺🇸 (@BinanceUS) February 22, 2023

Binance.US asked the SHIB community to select which option out of four was not true about SHIB after giving a brief hint about the dog-themed cryptocurrency. "Shiba Inu is a meme-based cryptocurrency that was created in August 2020. The currency was modeled after Dogecoin, which itself was inspired by the Shiba Inu breed of dog."

The poll results indicate that 18% chose the option that Shiba Inu has a total supply of 1 quadrillion was not true, 8.1% chose the option that Shiba Inu's DAO is called Doggy DAO, 16.4% chose the option that the upcoming Layer-2 blockchain is dubbed Shibarium and then 57.6% chose the option that the cryptocurrency was modeled after a grumpy cat.