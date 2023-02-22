Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Accepted at Retail Stores in France via This Partnership

Wed, 02/22/2023 - 16:16
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Another milestone for global crypto adoption
Shiba Inu (SHIB) can now be accepted at retail stores in France thanks to Binance's partnership with Ingenico, which will enable users to pay in cryptocurrencies through Binance Pay.

Top crypto exchange Binance announced the partnership with payment acceptance solutions provider Ingenico on its official Twitter handle: "Crypto payments just got easier in France. We've recently partnered with Ingenico, a global payment solutions provider, to enable users to pay in crypto through Binance Pay. Another milestone for global crypto adoption."

Binance Pay is a cryptocurrency payment system created by Binance that enables shopping with crypto, which can also be sent to friends and family. Moreover, customers can use cryptocurrency at locations that accept Binance Pay.

SHIB was added to the list of cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay in November 2022. Currently, more than 70 cryptocurrencies, including Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and others, are supported via Binance Pay.

Ingenico and Binance have partnered strategically to offer an in-store crypto payment acceptance solution, according to a press statement. The initial pilot deployment has taken place in France.

The partnership has launched a new retail use case that would allow consumers to pay in cryptocurrencies at physical points of sale. The cryptocurrency payment solution might soon be deployed in Europe and in nations where Binance and cryptocurrencies are regulated.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

