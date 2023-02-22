Shibarium Scam Website Targets Shiba Inu (SHIB) Users' Wallets: Details

Wed, 02/22/2023 - 15:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shibarium scam website spotted
"SHIBARMY CANADA" Twitter account (@Dezaxe) has posted a message on Twitter to warn the SHIB community about a new Shibarium scam website.

Shibarium scammers trying to access users' wallets

User "SHIBARMY CANADA" tweeted that he has come across a scam Shibarium website, which offers to connect users' wallets. He warned that those who have done that may lose all their crypto assets and stated that the SHIB army should wait for an announcement from official channels about the launch of Shibarium.

As of late, the only official channel for this news has become the Twitter account of the SHIB lead developer known as Shytoshi Kusama and his Telegram group, called "All Things Shibarium."

When rebuked that this warning came too late, @Dezaxe reminded the commentator that he is trying to help people as a volunteer. He mentioned that the SHIB team used to have a whole team of people whose job was to search the web for SHIB scams full-time but that they were all dismissed by Shytoshi Kusama.

Earlier, U.Today reported about scammers creating a fake BLUR token and making an airdrop with it via Coinbase and other popular and respected platforms. A fake SHIBARIUM project was also spotted, made with the goal of draining users of their crypto ahead of the much-awaited launch of Shibarium Layer-2 platform for the Shiba Inu network.

