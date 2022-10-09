Ripple Keeps Hiring Amid Bear Market

Sun, 10/09/2022 - 18:48
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple has managed to continue its hiring spree with a slew of new job openings despite unfavorable market conditions
Ripple Keeps Hiring Amid Bear Market
San Francisco-based blockchain firm Ripple has posted a job opening for a full-stack engineer.

Ripple’s new hire will be part of the company’s design and marketing team, managing the company’s websites. That person will be responsible for guiding technology decisions and implementing different strategies.     

The job opening says the candidate must have deep knowledge of web development. On top of this, he or she should be “a strong leader and communicator” who will be capable of spearheading an in-house of front-end developers.

Ripples’ hiring spree continues

As reported by U.Today, Ripple said that it would be able to continue hiring even during a severe bear market, which sets it apart from many other cryptocurrency companies that have been forced to slash their workforce. Coinbase, OpenSea, BlockFi, and other big industry names were forced to  

Earlier this month, the company has already posted a slew of job openings, including a lead digital designer.  

The company has offices in San Francisco, New York, Singapore, Toronto, and other major cities. Earlier this year, Ripple said that it would hire as many as 50 engineers for its recently opened office in Canada.  

In August, Ripple was recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing companies.

However, the company is mainly focused on expanding its business outside the U.S. due to legal battles on its home turf.   

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

